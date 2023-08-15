Launching Anemia Plus on Independence Day: A Revolutionary Leap in Anemia Detection, Echoing the Vision Of Anemia Mukt Bharat

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 15: As India celebrates its Independence Day, marking its freedom from colonial rule, there's another battle that many are gearing up to win - the battle against Anemia. Recent statistics indicate that nearly 53% of women aged 15-49 years and 58.5% of children aged 6-59 months in India are anemic. These staggering numbers underscore the urgency to address this health crisis.

On this auspicious day, the launch of Anemia Plus is a new hope towards eradicating this disease. This state-of-the-art platform is not just a technological marvel but also a symbol of the nation's commitment to gaining independence from Anemia. By aligning with the vision of the Respected Prime Minister's "Anemia Mukt Bharat" campaign, Anemia Plus aims to remove the uncertainty from Anemia diagnosis, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for all Indians. The platform is equipped with the scientific capability to analyze blood smears of patients meticulously, identifying the root causes of anemia with unparalleled precision.

Dr Sonal Jain, Chief Mentor and Co-Founder of Anemia Plus, shared insights into the platform's scientific prowess, "The precision and scientific methodologies incorporated into Anemia Plus enable it to delve deep into blood smears, ensuring not just accurate but swift diagnoses."

Echoing the sentiments of the nation, Arpan Talwar, Co-Founder of Anemia Plus, remarked, "Launching on Independence Day is a testament to our dedication. We aim to complement the goals of Anemia Mukt Bharat, marking a new dawn in health and well-being for our citizens."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Dr Mandeep Singh commented, "Anemia's grip on our nation necessitates immediate and effective solutions. Anemia Plus is a significant leap in that direction, bridging the gap between patients and their optimal health."

In conclusion, as India steps into another year of independence, the launch of Anemia Plus symbolizes the nation's unwavering commitment to health and progress. It's not just about diagnosing a condition; it's about empowering every individual to lead a life free from the shadows of anemia, echoing the true spirit of freedom.

