Laxmi: Empowering children and nurturing futures with CRY

New Delhi [India], May 19: Laxmi, the #1 South Asian food brand in the USA and a flagship brand of HOS Global Foods, strengthens its commitment to social responsibility by partnering with CRY (Child Rights and You). Through this impactful collaboration, Laxmi supports CRY's mission to ensure happier childhoods and a brighter future for underprivileged children, reinforcing its dedication to creating lasting and meaningful change.

CRY America hosted its annual NY-NJ Gala 2025 at the iconic Taj Pierre in New York, uniting changemakers under the shared belief that every child deserves a chance to dream.

'With the support of over 35,000 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of more than 825,000 children across 5,000 villages and slums through 111 projects in India and the U.S.'

As a proud platinum sponsor, Laxmi stood alongside CRY, not just as a brand, but as a family committed to nurturing hope, opportunity and actively investing in the future generation. For Laxmi this partnership is a promise to invest in the Youth of Tomorrow, deeply rooted in their belief that empowering a child uplifts an entire community.

The CSR vision of Laxmi deeply resonates with CRY's mission, which is to protect and uplift every child's right to a brighter future. Through this partnership, Laxmi reaffirmed its belief that education and access to basic nutritious food are not privileges, but fundamental building blocks of a child's growth and dignity.

At the CRY Gala, Mr. Neil Soni, CEO of HOS Global Foods, shared a heartfelt reflection on how HOS Global Foods began with his mother's longing for the authentic flavors of home. Tired of bland meals seasoned with just salt, pepper, and sour cream, she sought traditional spices, sparking a journey that grew into Laxmi, now the #1 South Asian food brand in the USA.

Mr. Neil Soni shared that Laxmi's founding mission from 1972 was to bring quality traditional ingredients to South Asian immigrants, away from home. Today also the brand's mission remains unchanged even after 50 years.

He emphasized the shared responsibility for a brighter future and expressed his deep gratitude for supporting CRY's transformative work in shaping the future generations back home.

Shabana Azmi and other esteemed dignitaries attended the gala, and the conversation centered around her deep appreciation for all Indian food and snacks. A lively and fiery rapid-fire added vibrancy to an event centered around a noble cause.

Laxmi is more than just the No1 South Asian Brand in USA, it values the traditions and deeply rooted sentiments of the South Asian community. Our association with CRY NY-NJ Gala 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to create hope for underprivileged children and making a positive difference that echoes through generations.

About HOS Global Foods

HOS Global Foods, formerly known as House of Spices, is the largest importer and distributor of South Asian food in North America, representing a diverse array of FMCG brands from multiple countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, South Africa, the UAE, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, China, Turkey, and Vietnam. Laxmi, its home brand, offers a wide selection of authentic cooking ingredients and snacks for the South Asian community, delivering the traditional taste of home to communities across North America.

About Laxmi

Laxmi has been North America's No. 1 South Asian food brand for over four decades. Founded in 1972 by Mr. G. L. Soni, the brand was born out of the challenges faced by South Asian immigrants, especially his wife, Mrs. Shobhana Soni, who struggled to find authentic ingredients. What began as a personal journey to create a home away from home has evolved into a beloved brand that celebrates the rich flavors and traditions of South Asian cuisine.

