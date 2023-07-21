Le Meridien Gurgaon's Bella Cucina reveals a captivating new Italian menu by Executive Chef Birjesh Kumar

HT Syndication

Gurgaon (Haryana)/ Delhi-NCR [India], July 21: Exemplifying the spirit of Italian culinary artistry, Le Meridien Gurgaon's Bella Cucina, the luxury five-star hotel's signature Italian restaurant, proudly announces the launch of an all-new menu. Set to redefine the Italian dining experience in Delhi NCR, the new menu is a celebration of the finest regional Italian delicacies that carry the allure of Italy's diverse culinary landscape.The journey of flavours at Bella Cucina is meticulously curated to capture the essence of Italy's rich gastronomy.

Bella Cucina's new menu comes to life under the expert guidance of Executive Chef, Birjesh Kumar. His culinary journey, punctuated by stints at eminent institutions such as the Hyatt Regency Delhi, Taj hotels and The Imperial to name a few, serves as an inspiration to his ingenious, palate-pleasing authentic creations. He marries traditional culinary techniques with innovative presentations, creating a feast for both the palate and the eyes.

The new menu, interspersed with classics and contemporary dishes, highlights the diversity of Italy's gastronomic heritage. To further uplift the dining experience, the restaurant's in-house sommelier introduces an exceptional assortment of fine wines, handpicked to harmonise beautifully with the culinary creations.

Speaking about his culinary vision, Chef Kumar said, "I believe in the simplicity and purity that underlies Italian cuisine. At Bella Cucina, I want our guests to taste the authenticity in every bite and experience the love and warmth we put into our food. Our new menu is a tribute to the rich culinary traditions of Italy, each dish telling a story of its own.”

"Bella Cucina is not just a restaurant, it's an experience. With our new menu and wine selection, we are setting a new standard for Italian fine dining in Delhi NCR. Bella Cucina's new menu and wine selection are crafted to perfection, capturing the romance and allure of a traditional Italian Trattoria while offering a modern and refined fine dining experience. We invite our guests to come and indulge in an unforgettable culinary sojourn," stated Suman Gahlawat, General Manager of Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR.

Adding to the allure of Bella Cucina is an impressive wine list, curated by the in-house sommelier. This distinguished selection, featuring crisp whites to lush reds from the world's finest vineyards, promises to enhance the gastronomic journey, creating a symphony of flavours that is both enriching and delightful.

Chef Kumar invites you to Bella Cucina to experience the magic of Italy, "Our aim is to give our patrons a truly Italian experience that extends beyond the food. A visit to Bella Cucina is a celebration of life, love, and the joy of eating well. Buon Appetito!”

To reserve your Italian fine dining experience at Bella Cucina, please call: +91 70650 11521

