Le Wagon Sets Foot in India with First Campus in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 23: Le Wagon, one of the world's leading coding bootcamp is making its debut in India with the launch of its first campus in Bangalore. With over 30,000 alumni across 40+ cities worldwide, Le Wagon delivers industry-focused bootcamps designed to equip career changers, entrepreneurs, graduates and aspiring tech professionals with the practical skills and real-world experience needed to excel in today's fast-paced tech landscape.

To mark its arrival in India, Le Wagon hosted an exclusive launch event on 21st May at The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore, featuring the keynote address by Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Le Wagon and a panel discussion on "Unleashing India's Talent for Global Innovation." The event was moderated by Ruth D'Souza Prabhu, and attended by leaders from the tech, education, and media sectors.

Le Wagon's first cohort in India will begin on July 7, 2025, in Bangalore with a 9-week, full-time, in-person Software Development & AI Bootcamp. The program is tailored for beginners and focuses on hands-on coding, real-world project development, and AI-driven application building. Applications are now open.

Le Wagon's globally recognized curriculum empowers learners to build functional applications, navigate AI tools with confidence, and transition into tech careers or entrepreneurial ventures. With a strong emphasis on foundational technology concepts, the program enables participants to deepen their domain expertise, harness AI platforms more effectively, and contribute meaningfully in tech-driven environments. Delivered through immersive workshops and hands-on, project-based learning, the curriculum equips learners with practical, industry-relevant skills aligned with international standards.

"India represents a critical growth market for us due to its rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem," said Boris Paillard, Executive Chairman & Co-founder, Le Wagon "Our mission is to empower the Indian talent with the expertise and mindset to build, launch, and scale innovative technology products that make a global impact."

Susanna Jacob, India Partner, Le Wagon added, "Bangalore is the perfect launchpad to connect India's growing tech talent with global opportunities. Our programs are designed to fast-track industry readiness while fostering diversity and inclusion, ensuring that talent from all backgrounds can participate and thrive."

Le Wagon India is committed to making tech education more inclusive and accessible. To support a diverse range of applicants, the program offers early-bird discounts, and exclusive introductory offers. These include a 10% launch discount for all early applicants and an additional 5% scholarship for women, aimed at encouraging greater female participation in tech.

Bootcamp graduates gain entry to Le Wagon's extensive global hiring network of over 7,000 hiring partners, connecting them to impactful tech roles worldwide.

To apply or learn more, visit: www.lewagon.com/bangalore

About Le Wagon

Le Wagon is a global leader in immersive tech education, offering intensive coding bootcamps in Web Development, Data Science, and AI. Founded in Paris in 2013, Le Wagon has trained over 30,000 individuals across more than 40 cities worldwide. With a hands-on, project-driven curriculum designed in collaboration with industry experts, Le Wagon equips learners with the practical skills and confidence needed to launch careers in tech or build innovative startups. Le Wagon is recognized for its inclusive community and strong global hiring network, connecting graduates with over 7,000 hiring partners.

