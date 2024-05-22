LEAD Sees 80 per cent Growth in Students Scoring Above 90 per cent in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: The 2024 batch of Class 10 students of LEAD, India's leading School Edtech, has achieved a significant milestone in their CBSE board exam results. This year, 161 LEAD students scored above 90 per cent, compared to 90 students last year. LEAD offers a complete system to schools to ace board exams with detailed lesson plans, resources for teachers, practice tests and mock exams for students. Additionally, the LEAD app provides students with unlimited practice opportunities, further supporting their exam preparation.

Top scoring students of LEAD powered schools include Gainy Akshaya from St. Peter's High School, Telangana; R. A. Vishaal from Thangam Mount Litera Zee School, Tamil Nadu; and Karnika Paul from Little Flower English School - Alipurduar, West Bengal; all of whom scored 98 per cent. Other high achievers include Shaurya Kishorkumar Shinde from LEAD School Karmala, Maharashtra, who scored 96.8 per cent; and Sidharam Kore from LEAD School Akkalkot, Maharashtra, who scored 96.6 per cent. Several LEAD students have also scored a perfect 100 in subjects such as Mathematics, Social Science and Music.

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, "My heartiest congratulations to the 2024 LEAD cohort for their stellar performance in the CBSE Class 10 board exams! Their remarkable academic achievement underscores our belief that with the right school education, every student has the potential to excel, regardless of their location or background. At LEAD Group, we take immense pride in our students' successes and remain committed to driving holistic educational transformation, one school at a time."

LEAD Group is improving learning outcomes in schools across India while building 21st-century skills and student readiness for future careers. LEAD's Integrated School Edtech System is already implemented in 9000 schools across 400+ towns and cities in India; reaches 5 million students; and empowers over 50,000 teachers. LEAD-powered schools offer an international standard of education and national-level exposure, promoting all-around growth and building confidence in students.

LEAD Group provides an advanced CBSE curriculum to schools across India, and offers state board programs in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and J&K. LEAD's curriculum, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF), adheres to the latest guidelines prescribed by each board, ensuring a holistic education for every child, complete with future-ready skills such as Coding and Robotics.

LEAD Group is India's largest School Edtech company and is promoted by Leadership Boulevard Private Limited. LEAD Group was founded in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, with the mission to transform school education in India. It combines deeply researched curriculum and pedagogy with technology to deliver an integrated system of teaching and learning that improves student learning outcomes and teacher performance in 9000+ schools across India. LEAD Group's Integrated School Edtech System is available to schools in 400+ towns and cities across India, reaching 5 million students and empowering over 50,000 teachers. LEAD-powered schools provide children with international standard education and national-level exposure for all-round growth, with a focus on helping them become confident and succeed in life.

