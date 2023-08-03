Leading global education company McGraw Hill launches an e-learning portal with Edmingle in India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 3: An all-integrated software platform for course delivery and management, Edmingle is proud to have supported global education company McGraw Hill’s latest digital innovation in India. Last month, McGraw Hill announced the launch of McGraw Hill Edge, built in association with Edmingle. McGraw Hill Edge is a comprehensive digital learning solution that provides students with the guidance and resources they need to prepare for and excel in competitive exams like the CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE, and NEET. Within a few weeks of the platform’s launch, over 8,000 learners have already signed up.

Following a successful launch, Dr Lalit Singh, Managing Director, and Pranay Neema, Senior Manager, Strategy & Products, visited Edmingle’s office to congratulate the team on their expedited delivery and ability to meet development timeline commitments. They expressed their happiness over the positive reception of McGraw Hill Edge by the UPSC and CAT test prep communities in India.

A cutting-edge digital tool for modern-day learning, Edmingle offers a variety of features that help deliver courses more effectively by providing an unparalleled user experience. Among its key advantages, the platform provides:

● 24/7 access to training modules for on-the-go learning

● Deep Zoom integration for better engagement and one-sign-in access

● Unlimited learners and integrated features such as custom emails, push notifications, free previews, and more

● Automated digital certification

● APIs and SDKs to link any existing website or mobile application

● Customizations to suit specific business requirements

"We selected the Edmingle platform to build the McGraw Hill Edge solution because it seamlessly integrates different tools to enhance user engagement and personalize learning paths for individual users. I am excited to see how McGraw Hill Edge can help students in India achieve their dreams and make a real difference in their lives," said Lalit Singh, Managing Director of McGraw Hill India.

Gaurav Doshi, CEO of Edmingle, expressed his gratitude to McGraw Hill for trusting a product made in India. Explaining the merits of Edmingle, he stated, "We have designed our product to serve as a one-stop solution for training and learning businesses looking to deliver widespread programs, and scale with minimum technology spends without having to compromise on data security or features."

Trusted by industry giants like Aditya Birla Education Academy, Lawsikho, Fittr, College Dekho, Inside IIM, Learnbay, and others, Edmingle is proving it has an edge over its competitors. Collaboration with McGraw Hill is another feather in the cap of this company, which aspires to leave a mark on the global landscape of learning businesses.

Edmingle is a robust platform that empowers educators and institutions to create, manage, and scale their online learning initiatives. From managing courses, learners, and content to enabling effective communication channels, Edmingle provides an all-in-one solution for seamless online education.

For more information, please visit: https://getstarted.edmingle.com/edmingle-book-a-demo-pr/

