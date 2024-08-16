LegalCare Launches Groundbreaking Criminal Law Chatbot, Lea, to Empower All Indians

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16: LegalCare, a leading technology-enabled legal access platform in India, today announced the launch of its latest innovation - a helpful chatbot that explains India's new criminal laws in simple terms. Developed to coincide with India's 78th Independence Day, the LegalCare Criminal Law Chatbot. Lea, is designed to empower everyday citizens, law students and lawyers who want to do a quick check on the new law vs old law, and by giving them the legal knowledge they need. This chatbot is available at ask.legalcare.app where one has to sign in to be able to ask questions. The chatbot, based on generative AI, is different from generic generative AI chatbots which are popular today, since it has been specifically trained on Indian criminal laws.

For decades, India's criminal justice system was largely based on outdated laws from the British colonial era. However, the country underwent historic reforms on July 1, 2024, updating the criminal codes to better reflect India's modern legal landscape. Now, the LegalCare Criminal Law Chatbot puts this crucial information at the fingertips of the common person. As many Indians struggle to understand their rights and responsibilities under the law, with this new chatbot, they're making the criminal justice system more accessible and transparent for everyone, so people can get the help they need.

Notably, the tool also serves as a valuable resource for legal professionals, many of whom may not yet be fully versed in the nuances of India's newly revised criminal codes or the new sections corresponding to the old ones they are familiar with. As the country transitions to a more modern justice system, keeping up with legislative changes has become a top priority for attorneys, judges, and law enforcement across the nation. Technology can ease this transition.

This chatbot has been developed by practising legal professionals, technology experts, artificial intelligence stalwarts and research students from NUJS, a premier law school. "India's shift to its own criminal laws is a landmark achievement, and we're proud to play a role in making these reforms accessible to the public," said Sreerupa Chowdhury, Founder of LegalCare. "By putting this knowledge in people's hands, the LegalCare Criminal Law Chatbot will have a real impact on access to justice across the country. The chatbot is in Beta phase and we hope to cover other laws in the future. Work also needs to go into further training the chatbot for greater accuracy."

The timing of the chatbot's launch on August 15th was a strategic decision, timed to coincide with India's Independence Day. After centuries of colonial rule, the country's adoption of its own criminal laws on July 1st represented a historic moment of self-determination. LegalCare saw an opportunity to further celebrate this progress by unveiling a tool that empowers everyday Indians to navigate the new legal landscape.

"August 15th is a day of immense national pride, when we commemorate India's hard-won freedom and look towards a brighter future," said Manab Sarkar, member of the research group. "What better way to honor this milestone than by equipping our citizens with the knowledge and resources they need to fully exercise their rights under the law?", added Amitava Mondal, who was also part of the project.

The chatbot's launch comes at a critical juncture, as the country continues to work towards a more equitable, representative justice system. Available on a web platform right now, a mobile app is in the planned development stage. With the Legalcare Criminal Law Chatbot Lea, the company hopes to empower a new generation of Indians to take an active role in shaping the future of their country's legal landscape.

The Legalcare Criminal Law Chatbot is available now through the company's web based portal: ask.legalcare.app.

LegalCare.app is a leading technology-enabled legal access platform in India, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions for individuals and businesses. Founded in 2023, the organisation is dedicated to democratizing access to the justice system through innovative technology and a client-centric approach.

