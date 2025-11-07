Lenskart IPO: GMP Goes Down Ahead of Listing; Check Details

Ahead of Lenskart Solution shares listing date, the grey market premium (GMP) has crashed by a huge margin of 70%, raising concerns among investors about whether shares will list at any substantial gains. The Rs 7,278 crore IPO attracted bids over Rs 1 crore, gaining 28.26 times oversubscription.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 40.35 times, non-institutional investors subscribed by 18.23 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 7.52 times, and employees subscribed 4.96 times.

Also Read | Lenskart IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Share Allotment and GMP Ahead of Listing Date.

Lenskart IPO opens for subscription on October 31, 2025 and closes on November 4, 2025. The shares were allotted on November 6 and the tentative date of listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on November 10. The share price of Rs 382-402 with a lot size of 37 shares with the minimum investment of Rs 14,134.

Lenskart IPO GMP

The share price of Lenskart in the grey market premium (GMP) is trading at Rs 414 against the price band of Rs 402. The IPO is estimated to list at a price of Rs 414 with a 2.99%. The GMP of the Lenskart IPO has dropped 70%.

However, the company has shown growth in the financial year 2025-26 with revenues increasing at 32% CAGR over a two year period to reach Rs 6,653 core, while EBITDA expanded significantly to Rs 971 crore, representing a 3.7-fold increase. Notably, FY25 marked Lenskart's transition to profitability, posting a PAT of Rs 297 crore, a substantial improvement from its Rs 64 crore loss two years prior.