Leverage.biz founder meets EAM Jaishankar, discusses innovation, education

New Delhi, March 14 Founder and CEO of Leverage.biz, Akshay Chaturvedi, met External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, and discussed innovation, education and the trajectory of India’s growth.

He also discussed Leverage.biz’s mission, driving principles, and the impactful vision they have for the future of education.

"Our dialogue with Dr Jaishankar was incredibly affirming, pushing us to continually innovate and make a significant difference in students’ lives," Akshay Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

The discussion also delved into the strategic expansion and future direction of Leverage.biz.

Taking to the social media platform X, the founder thanked the minister for giving them "an opportunity to share more about our mission, the virtues that drive us, and the long-term impact we want to create.”

“And most of all, thank you, for inspiring us to continuously re-shape, re-sharpen our vision as we build leverage.biz into this next phase," he added.

Motivated by this interaction, the company said that they were now even more dedicated to pioneering changes in the educational sector, ensuring that students globally have the guidance and opportunities they need to succeed.

Leverage.biz offers counselling products for students and it helps them to study abroad by helping them to choose a university and connect with alumnus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor