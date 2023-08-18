Levo Spa and Salon launches leading Australian Hair Clinic: Evolved Hair Restoration in India for the First Time!

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 18: Levo Spa and Salon, a distinguished name in the beauty and wellness industry, proudly announces its partnership with Australia's renowned Evolved Hair Restoration, heralding the launch of a state-of-the-art hair transplant clinic. This groundbreaking collaboration ushers in a new era of advanced hair restoration solutions in Gurgaon and beyond.

Evolved Hair Restoration is known for its advanced hair restoration techniques, including the Direct Follicle Insertion (DFI) procedure. DFI is a minimally invasive procedure that is highly effective and produces natural-looking results.

Dr Ajay Dubey, Global Medical Director at Evolved Hair Restoration, emphasizes that this minimally invasive procedure, renowned worldwide for its precision, safety, and natural-looking results, is poised to redefine the hair restoration landscape in India. The clinic at Levo Spalon, Gurgaon will be staffed by a team of experienced surgeons and trichologists who excel in hair restoration. They will provide comprehensive hair and scalp assessments, treatment plans, and ongoing support on hair health for each patient.

Pranita Baveja, the visionary CEO of Levo expresses confidence in this path breaking partnership;

With an air of excitement, Pranita says, "I am elated to announce that Levo and Evolved Hair Restoration are joining hands. It's a momentous occasion and this coming together is set to reform the hair restoration process and enhance our customer experience even further. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this partnership is the dawn of a revolutionary journey. We're not just offering hair restoration; we're introducing India to a new era of innovation and comprehensive solutions that redefines the norm. We're committed to continually enhancing our offerings, adding layers of value and delight for our cherished customers. This is another step in the epic adventure of customer experience at Levo!"

“We are excited to bring our advanced hair restoration techniques to India,” said Paul Green, Co-founder of Evolved Hair Restoration. “We believe that everyone deserves to have healthy, natural-looking hair, and we are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients globally.”

Levo's launch of the Evolved Hair Restoration clinic in Gurgaon is a significant milestone for our brand. It marks the beginning of hair restoration revolution in the Indian market. The plan is to open four more clinics in India by 2024.

We are proud to partner with LEVO to bring our world-class hair restoration services to India, said Harshdeep Singh, Co-founder of Evolved Hair Restoration. “Our India expansion plans are backed by a robust business model and we are already on track to extend our presence across 4 clinics in the country by 2024.”

LEVO's Promise: Empowerment through Self-Care and Transformation

Levo is your partner in the journey of self-discovery. We believe self-care is your right, your fuel for greatness. Our fusion of ancient wisdom, modern luxury and technical expertise crafts an extraordinary experience, designed to uplift every facet of your being.

Levo believes that self-care is not about vanity; it is about empowerment. Our endeavour is to empower you by creating looks that are both timeless and uniquely YOU. Unleash your potential with Levo, where self-care becomes self-discovery. We are with you and will keep on innovating to make this journey a rewarding experience.

For advanced hair restoration solutions & consultations, please contact:

LEVO Spa & Salon

+91 800544600

https:// www.levospasalon.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor