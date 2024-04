Lexicon IMA, Pune’s only Media Institute with In-house Media Giants, Pune Times Mirror and Civic Mirror

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Lexicon Institute of Media & Animation (Lexicon IMA) is revolutionizing media education in Pune by offering students unparalleled access to real-world media experiences. With a vision to ‘Create the Next Generation of Thought Leaders in Media,' Lexicon IMA aims to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in Animation, Advertising, and Journalism.

Distinguished as the only media institute in Pune with in-house media powerhouses, including Pune Times Mirror, a leading English daily, and Civic Mirror, the city’s pioneering Marathi daily tabloid, Lexicon IMA offers students outstanding opportunities to work and understand the operational intricacies of news publishing. Students also engage in masterclasses, seminars, specialized modules, internships, and have access to top-notch employment opportunities.

Mr. Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Chairman & MD, Pune Times Mirror, Civic Mirror, and MultiFit, underscores the institute’s commitment to providing students with a comprehensive learning experience, stating, “Media isn’t just a career; it’s a passion. At Lexicon IMA, we share that passion with our students. Our curriculum and partnerships are designed to ignite their creativity, hone their skills, and equip them to become the storytellers, analysts, and leaders who will shape the future of media with ingenuity and passion.

The Institute offers students a 2-year Program in Media Studies that prepares students for careers in journalism, advertising and mass communication. It also offers a B.Sc. in Animation and VFX, and various Specialized, Expert, and Certification Programs tailored to meet the demands of the evolving media and entertainment landscape.

The hallmark 2-year Program in Media Studies equips future media leaders with the acumen and skills necessary to excel in journalism and mass communication across diverse platforms, including print, broadcast, social media, and digital media.

Dedicated to making a difference in the field of media and communication, Lexicon IMA facilitates industry visits, workshops, expert-led sessions, and participation in interactive media events. Students also engage in real-life experiences through a capstone project where they propose unique business solutions to practical challenges.

Recognizing the global nature of the media landscape, the institute provides language certification in Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Sign Language to enrich students’ linguistic capabilities and enhance their professional appeal. Lexicon IMA imparts entrepreneurial skills and training to prepare future media leaders to become tactical business innovators in a dynamic media setting.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and practical labs equipped with all the necessary resources for comprehensive learning, Lexicon IMA ensures students receive hands-on training. Through its collaboration with Frameboxx 2.0 and strategic partnership with The Times of India, the institute bridges the industry-academia gap, offering students valuable learning experiences and career opportunities.

By Collaborating with industry and academic experts, Lexicon IMA ensures a rigorous and updated curriculum. The institute’s advisory and governing council comprises notable luminaries such as Mr. Neeraj Jha, Group President & Chief Communications Officer, Bajaj Group; Mr. Sarosh Bana, Executive Editor, Business India; Ms. Vinita Deshmukh, Senior Journalist; Mr. Hemant Kumar, Founding Editor, Quill Club Writers; Mr. Bibhor Srivastava, Managing Director, ITP Media India; Ms. Summiya Yasmeen, Founder & Managing Editor, EducationWorld; and many others.

Ms. Dipta Joshi, Principal, Lexicon IMA, remarked, “Today’s media landscape requires not just storytellers but also innovative thinkers. Lexicon IMA empowers students to develop an entrepreneurial spirit. We go beyond traditional media training, incorporating business skills and fostering an environment that encourages creative problem-solving and building media ventures of the future.

Committed to creating ‘Day Zero Professionals,' Lexicon IMA offers rigorous training and mentorship to ensure graduates are ready to excel from the moment they step into the industry. The institute provides scholarships up to INR 50,000 for the 2-Year Program in Media Studies to deserving students, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to quality education.

The comprehensive courses at Lexicon IMA ensure that students are equipped with future-ready skills. For more information and admissions, interested students can explore the institute’s website, www.lexiconima.com , or email: admission_lexiconima@lexiconedu.in.

