Lexus India opens pre-bookings for the all-new Lexus NX 350h

Lexus India, today announced the opening of pre-bookings for its much refined, bold & edgy SUV, the all-new Lexus NX 350h in India.

Ushering in a new era of luxury, Lexus is embracing intuitive technology, performance, design, and electrification through this model.

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h embodies a design that signifies the next generation of Lexus, combining dynamism with purposeful technology enhancements to thrill your enchanting everyday drive. The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more.

The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018 showcasing a bold design and exhilarating performance. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant, the NX 300h Exquisite.

Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, "The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus's presence in the luxury car market in India."

The all-new Lexus NX will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants. Bookings can be made at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centers. Guests may also contact the Lexus 24/7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles.

Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles.

In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

