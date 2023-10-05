Lifestyle introduces Nexus Curves for Women: Celebrating Curvaceous Fashion in Style

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Lifestyle Stores, India's premier fashion destination, is excited to introduce Nexus Curves, a stunning collection of curve-friendly clothing tailored for the confident and fashion-savvy women of today. Nexus represents more than just fashion; it's a tribute to the self-assure, stylish, and confident women, who are both fashion-savvy and at ease with their own curves. The brand, Nexus Curves, has been launched in select stores, offering a stylish fusion of trendsetting designs and body-flattering styles, inspiring confidence, and making her an unmistakable symbol of fashion evolution.

The collection encompasses a versatile range of clothing items, including jeans, sweatshirts, non-denim bottoms, knitted tops, jackets, and dresses. Nexus offers an elegant and diverse colour palette, ranging from classic neutrals like brown, black, and beige to vibrant hues like wine, teal, and red, allowing one to express their unique style.

Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President - Marketing, Lifestyle, expressed her excitement about the launch, saying, "With Nexus, we are elevating fashion choices for confident and curvaceous women. It champions individuality, encourages women to embrace their unique beauty, and celebrates the essence of confidence. The collection is now available in stores, and we extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit and experience."

Nexus Curves by Lifestyle Stores is exclusively available at 32 select locations in cities across India, mentioned below:

You can also shop the collection online at www.lifestylestores.com.

About Lifestyle

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 100 stores over 47 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.

