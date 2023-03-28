Lighthouse Learning partners with Heritage Xperiential Schools to expand its network in India

New Delhi [India], March 28 (/BusinessWire India): Lighthouse Learning, one of India's leading early years and K-12 education groups, today announced a strategic partnership with the Heritage Xperiential Schools, a group of premium schools in Gurgaon, to expand its network of schools in the country. The partnership will witness opening of 10 new Heritage Xperiential Schools over the next 5 years, which will bring together Heritage Schools' unique model of education with Lighthouse Learning's expertise in operating and expanding diverse schools in its network.

Founded in 2003, Heritage Xperiential School is known for its pioneering work in Project-based and Experiential Learning, a progressive pedagogy that has been recommended for replication by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While all Heritage Xperiential Schools are centered around this method of education, the Heritage Xperiential Learning School (HXLS) has been consistently ranked among the top three day-schools in the country for its value system, holistic education and outstanding faculty. The Heritage International Xperiential School (HIXS) offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and is one of the top-ranked schools by students' academic performance.

The Lighthouse Learning Group's network has over 1,300 Pre-Schools and 45 schools in the K-12 segment, nurturing over 150,000 students every day with its "Child First" ideology.

One new state-of-the-art campus of HIXS, with world-class infrastructure across 5 acres, will be launched in Gurgaon in July 2023. The other new HIXS schools are planned for launch across Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad over the next 5 years.

Additional elements of the strategic partnership between Lighthouse Learning and Heritage Xperiential Schools include sharing best practices between both groups of schools, and conducting joint R&D to improve the quality of education, particularly with respect to faculty and leadership development. Students and staff of both schools will receive exposure and career development opportunities in other locations and other systems of education. A Steering Committee will be set up to operationalize all aspects of this partnership, co-chaired by Mt Jain, Co-Founder Heritage Xperiential Schools and Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning said, "We are excited to partner with the Heritage Xperiential Schools as we will be able to assist them in expanding their footprint in the country. Heritage's goal of transforming mainstream school education is in alignment with our objective of providing a holistic educational foundation to students from early years to K-12. We are thrilled to work with a talented team of educators from Heritage for research on aspects of quality of education and joint development of solutions."

On the occasion Mt Jain, Co-Founder, Heritage Xperiential Schools, said, "Ever since we built an effective pedagogy around experiential learning about 20 years ago, we have been looking for opportunities to expand the reach of this curriculum and cover more students, without compromising on quality. We are delighted to have found a partner in Lighthouse Learning, who provides a platform of infrastructure, logistics and operations which Heritage Xperiential Schools can tap into to expand our schools rapidly. We are also excited by the opportunities for growth and development for our students and staff that will emerge from a growing network of Heritage and Lighthouse Learning schools of diverse backgrounds and locations."

