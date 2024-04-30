Limited-edition Skydeck Residences at Alaya by Paradigm Realty and Prozone give home buyers their own slice of sky in the heart of Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra)m [India], April 30: Paradigm Realty, a leading name in Mumbai's luxury real estate landscape, along with Prozone marks another prestigious milestone with the launch of limited-edition Skydeck Residences at Alaya, in their landmark 102 Downtown township.

The residences which are primed to be the hallmark of luxury, accessibility, and sophistication in Mumbai will fuse stunning aesthetics and state-of-the-art amenities with unparalleled refinement to present home buyers with a truly distinctive offering. What truly sets these residences apart are their spacious balconies, open east and west for great ventilation, ample of parking space, and a rarity in the city, that elevate everyday living to a truly sensory experience, offering residents the ability to invite the outdoors in.

Nestled in the heart of Mumbai's bustling and glamorous Oshiwara neighbourhood, Paradigm Alaya is indeed an oasis of beauty, indulgence and elegance. The property is the crown jewel of 102 Downtown, a 10-acre-township that has been inspired by Dubai's downtown lifestyle. It is thus the destination of choice for bon vivants and worldly home-buyers who want to experience the buzz of city living, with the added privilege of being able to escape into their own sanctuary of indulgent creature comforts and blissful exclusivity. The residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom variants, in acknowledgment of the diverse needs, lifestyles and priorities of prospective homeowners.

"For today's savvy buyers, their home is so much more than just a residence it is an extension of their identity. The Skydeck Residences have been designed with an eye for their evolving needs and wants. These residences define the new face of luxury and opulence, one that seamlessly assimilates every contemporary convenience, while never losing sight of the exclusiveness, the stunning aesthetics, the exquisite craftsmanship and signature sophistication that are the hallmarks of Paradigm Reality and Prozone," said Parth K Mehta, CMD of Paradigm Realty, of the launch of these residences.

The Skydeck Residences are furbished with every necessity, and a few essential extras to make for a completely indulgent experience modular kitchens, home automation, valet and concierge services make the daily routine even more seamless, while the designer elevators are a nod to the truly distinctive aura of Alaya, as they whisk you away from the humdrum of daily life into your truly tranquil abode. With subtle but thoughtful touches that include an on-call butler, chef and chauffeur, coming home to Alaya becomes synonymous with coming home to personalised care.

Alaya boasts over 40 amenities that are spread across more than 25,000 sq. ft; these include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, expansive pools, salon and spa, and green coves that offer ample opportunities for recreation. These discreet but unmistakable flourishes distinguish Alaya and establish this property in a class that is all its own. Alaya's unbeatable location ensures easy access to both airports, as well as to major transport hubs, shopping malls and business districts. And thus, it offers residents the greatest luxury of all in Maximum City time.

Standing tall as an imposing 40 storey high-rise structure, Alaya inspires an aspirational way of life for its residents who want and can have it all. And while it is situated in one of Mumbai's most sought-after celebrity addresses, Alaya is truly the brightest star of Oshiwara.

This Project has been Registered with MahaRERA under the name of "Paradigm Antalya".

Registration No.: P51800020208 available on website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

About Paradigm Realty - Paradigm Realty stands as a distinguished force in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's suburban real estate landscape, renowned for its luxurious offerings, superior construction quality, and unwavering commitment to on-time delivery. With over 8 years of operation, the company has garnered acclaim for its cutting-edge projects, showcasing design efficiency, functionality, and environmental sustainability. Led by CMD Parth K. Mehta, Paradigm Realty has earned a stellar reputation, catering to over 3000 satisfied families and demonstrating an impressive capability to execute multiple projects annually. With a robust pipeline of proposed projects and a dedicated team of professionals, the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, financial stability, and sustainable development, cementing its position as a leader in the real estate sector while actively contributing to the community and environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor