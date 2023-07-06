Live Perpetual Moments of Bliss with Beeja House's Latest Release by the author Meher Isaa Balagopala

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 6: Do you want to live a happy life? Uh, sorry for the wrong question. Are you living a happy life? Ugg, again wrong question. Because these questions are invalid. No matter what, all of us want to live a happy life and often we are living it as well. However, it is not a prolonged happy life. We face many situations in our day-to-day life where we go through trials and tribulations. Situations may be bad or worse, complicated, or seem like an eternity, but we should keep in mind that they will eventually end and while in your dark phase, you should never let go of those little specks of happiness that keep us alive. But how to do it when we are constantly seized, clawed, thrown, and smacked by life? Well, the answer is simple with sustenance and perpetuity.

Beeja House's author, Dr Meher Isaa Balagopala, teaches us this phenomenal mantra of life through his debut book, "The Blissful Life". The book is an escape that will help you pilot life on your most stressful days and give you an optimistic outlook towards life. The book talks about the state of being in bliss. According to the author, undisturbed and sustained happiness can provide your bliss in life. He believes, "Blissfulness is the happy state of mind where the mind is not perturbed by any incident regardless of whether the incident is favourable or not. This mindset of blissfulness accepts and welcomes life as it is. It understands and is not bothered by the fact that the experiences of life are not always pleasing. It also considers unpleasant experiences as opportunities for further growth. It is a state of un-mindfulness of the mind where the mind undermines or discredits the falsehood of transitory happiness or transitory unhappiness and enjoys life by being neutral to both rather than going through alternative joys and pains." The book is a treasure trove of fascinating facts, life hacks, and practical tips.

The book is divided into five parts The Right Mindset, You, The Universe, The Journey, and The Blissful Life. Part one of the book will help you realize the prerequisite to having a sense of balance between a rational mindset and faith mindset which is the essential first step on the way to finding bliss. Part two sheds a profound understanding of who we are and what are our imperceptible elements. Part three enlightens us about all the things that surround us, its nature and purpose. It also preaches how the world is governed by the laws of Karma. Part four traverses our journey from where we started (evolution) and where we are going (involution) to. Last but not least, part five reflects on the values, spiritual mindset, and principles of life capped in the aforementioned parts of this book and applies them to practical scenarios to earn the anticipated advantage of blissfulness.

The author has earned his Ph.D in Organic Chemistry. He worked in the USA as an Assistant Professor of Research to further conduct research and published his findings in various national and international scientific journals. He has also worked in Information Technology as a programmer, manager, trainer, and organizational transformational coach. He worked for various multinational corporations in the USA and India. Meher Isaa was exposed to various spiritual truths of life through the sayings of Avatar Meher Baba from his childhood. Though many went over his head, during his schooling, he was convinced that keeping the mind under control is the superior way of enjoying life. From the teachings of Avatar Meher Baba, Meher Isaa learned to manage a healthy balance between scientific insight and the spiritual outlook of life. He is an invited speaker on the teachings of Avatar Meher Baba across India. Coaching individuals and leaders to co-create their next best version, for their success and happiness, is his passion. He is fond of spirituality, Indian classical music, and yoga. When asked why he wrote the book, he said, "If one watches a movie that is enthralling and exciting, he/she would certainly recommend the same to friends and family. For the same reason, I wrote this book."

The book is published by India's 1st and only mentored publishing house, Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/). It is one of a kind where writers are mentored to write the book and thereafter move on to become published authors. The Founder and CEO, Geetika Saigal, says, "Happiness is a drug I would wholeheartedly get addicted to! And what's better to stay intoxicated even on rough days. And the book is my channel to it and for all its readers as well."

You, too, drink from the fountain of happiness and stay blissful for all the coming days. The book is available on Amazon (India and globally). Go, tap on the link, and buy your copy now!

Link: https://amzn.eu/d/boVRJLJ

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor