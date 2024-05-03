LNCT BlueMedix Announces to Open 150 Retail Pharmacy Chains in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3: LNCT Group, a leading educational and healthcare provider in Madhya Pradesh for over 30 years, has announced the launch of LNCT BlueMedix. The company aims to open 150 Omni channel-pharmacy retail stores in the next two years.

The new initiative of BlueMedix, India's fastest-growing retail chain pharmacy, which already has 100+ stores in 50 cities and caters to 35lac plus customers primarily in tier 2 to tier 6 Cities, aims to revolutionise healthcare access in the state.

Driven by founder Rajeev Dubey, LNCT BlueMedix is ready for further growth. Quoting a recent report of ASSOCHAM, Rajeev said, “India is a country where 20-25% of medicines consumed are fake, and still many people have to travel 50+ km to get the right medicines. Our company, LNCT BlueMedix, will solve the problem by providing authenticated medicines at reasonable prices.”

“Through our pharmacy retail chain, residents across Madhya Pradesh can access various affordable medicines,” Rajeev claimed.

The core mission of LNCT Group is to set up a retail pharmacy chain to ensure everyone has access to essential medications by providing genuine and affordable medicines to the “last mile,” reaching even the most remote villages in Madhya Pradesh.

LNCT Group, known for its commitment to social responsibility, has a rich legacy of educational excellence. It has 42 colleges, including the largest engineering college in Central India. Additionally, the group operates the renowned JK Hospital, the largest hospital in the state with 2000 beds. LNCT Bluemedix leverages this extensive network and expertise to impact public health positively.

Regarding this joint venture, Shri Jai Narayan Chouksey (Founder of LNCT Group) says, “Through this initiative, our commitment to serve the society and people of Madhya Pradesh will reach the last mile.”

Dr Anupam Chouksey (Secretary LNCT Group) said that LNCT’s legacy and BlueMedix’s Efficiency will revolutionise retail chain pharmacy and significantly impact the citizens of Madhya Pradesh. This expansion presents a unique opportunity for individuals to become “pharmapreneurs,” joining a rapidly growing and impactful venture.

LNCT BlueMedix’s commitment to affordability and accessibility highlights its dedication to the well-being of Madhya Pradesh’s citizens. With a focus on innovation and a passion for making a difference, the company is well-positioned to deliver its promise of a healthier future for all.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor