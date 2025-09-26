Logistics at Scale: India's 3PL Market Rewrites the Leaderboard on the Road to a Billion Parcels - Says Redseer

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26: India's logistics industry is experiencing a significant shake-up. Parcel volumes are expected to grow at a 15-20% CAGR over the next five years, reaching the milestone of 1 billion parcels per month by 2030. This growth is fueled by e-commerce, hyperlocal deliveries, and low-value purchases and has sparked an intense race for leadership among third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

3PLs Drive India's E-commerce Backbone

Currently, 3PLs handle nearly 70% of vertical e-commerce shipments and about a third of horizontal volumes, offering vital services such as extensive geographic reach, reverse logistics, and same-day or next-day delivery. Despite heavy investments by large platforms into captive arms, 3PLs remain essential for managing seasonal peaks and diverse shipping demands.

The New Leaderboard Takes Shape

Delhivery solidified its leadership with the landmark acquisition of Ecom Express, now handling nearly half of traditional e-commerce shipments (excluding quick commerce).

Shadowfax has emerged as a breakout star, increasing its market share by approximately 8 percentage points between July '24 and July '25, surpassing incumbents to become the second-largest player.

Xpressbees has optimized its operations, narrowing its footprint to improve profitability.

Blue Dart continues to dominate premium air freight logistics, a high-cost but reliable option for speed-focused enterprise clients.

From Hyper-Growth to Disciplined Expansion

The industry is also shifting gears. For years, logistics providers focused on volume growth at the expense of profitability. Now, stabilizing yields, more efficient networks, and technology-driven efficiencies are enabling a move toward disciplined, sustainable growth. Consolidation is no longer just about survivalit's about establishing long-term growth, better unit economics, and a more predictable future. Delhivery exemplifies this trend, with overall service revenue increasing by 6% YoY between Q1FY25 and Q1FY26 and EBITDA margins rising from 11.9% to 13%, signaling a clear shift toward profitability and resilience.

Opportunities for New Entrants

Even as market leaders consolidate, enterprise clients are adopting multi-partner strategies to reduce reliance on a few providers. This creates opportunities for mid-sized players who can expand capacity and improve operations without overextending.

"India's 3PL industry is entering a phase of scale and stability. The billion-parcel milestone will be achieved not just through growth, but through disciplined economics and smarter partnerships. The evolving leaderboard, where Delhivery leads and challengers like Shadowfax rise, shows how dynamic this market remains," said Chhavi Singh, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

As volumes increase and customer expectations evolve, 3PLs will continue to be vital to India's digital commerce economy - supporting scale, speed, and resilience.

About Redseer

Redseer Strategy Consultants is a leading strategy consulting firm specializing in driving scale for brands and new-age companies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Redseer employs over 200 consultants across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Learn more: www.redseer.com

