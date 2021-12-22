Loom Solar to foray into USD 2Bn Indian Lithium-Ion batteries space in CY 2022

Continuing with its agenda to deliver innovative and breakthrough products in the renewable energy space, Loom Solar, an emerging SolarTech start-up under the Government of India's Start-Up India initiative and one of the leading companies in the mono panel category, today announced its plans to foray into the USD 2Bn Indian batteries space in the calendar year 2022.

Setting up the pace to build-up this new product line, Loom Solar has plans to establish a dedicated R&D & manufacturing framework to develop energy-efficient & smart technology solutions in the green energy domain in the initial phase. The company has also initiated its beta phase for Li-ion batteries to garner users' inputs to develop more comprehensive and sturdy solutions in the batteries space. Insights on Lithium Ion batteries could be gathered from for inputs like fast charging, high efficiency, maintenance-free, longer life cycle etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Amod Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar said, "Product innovation and research become key levers to address the growing needs in green energy space. Besides our solar solutions, we envisage to embark on another range of innovative solutions with Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) batteries in 2022. With our focus to identify future-ready solutions, our research & development team would work very closely with our patrons for necessary product engineering."

Loom Solar's Li-ion or Lithium batteries beta is open to offering sustainable and greener solutions for home lighting systems, inverter compatible solutions, EVs (Electric Vehicles), Science or DIY projects and farming. Li-Ion is a use case solution for limited environmental impact and have characteristics like high-power density, long life, lesser self-discharge and low maintenance costs, thus is becoming a preferred choice for captive backup power solutions and EVs.

Reports from certain research organisations indicate a substantial growth during this decade in the Indian Li-ion industry with over 15 per cent CAGR combined across all captive power needs across categories like, solar power systems for home & offices, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, inverters & UPS for power backup are hinting an extensive uptake.

Loom Solar

Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, India, Loom Solar Pvt Ltd is one of the fastest evolving solar-technology start-up that continues to innovate in residential solar space. Founded in 2018, the organisation has kept itself ahead of the curve introducing products like mono solar panels; grid-connected AC Modules, shark bifacial in shark series etc. An ISO 9001-2015 certified company recognised by Government of India offers the widest range of solar panels from 10 watt to 530 watts and also has a manufacturing unit in Haryana confirming the 'Make in India' mission. Besides presence across 500 districts with over 3500 resellers, Loom Solar is embracing 'Digital India', with its products easily available across India and on eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and

