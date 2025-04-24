Lopa Sanghvi and Harshiil Pethani of LH Designs Felicitated at Brilliant Awards for Excellence in Luxury and Heritage Design

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Celebrated for their visionary contributions to the world of luxury interiors and heritage architecture, Lopa Sanghvi and Harshiil Pethani of LH Designs were honoured at the prestigious Brilliant Awards Season 3, held at Lodha Park, Worli. The awards were presented by Dr. Manju Prabhat Lodha, with the presence of distinguished guests, including Malti Jain of SP Jain Institute, IPS Krishna Prakash, renowned choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, and Chandrakant Salunkhe.

Receiving the award, Harshiil Pethani, Co-Founder of LH Designs, said, "This honour reinforces our purpose at LH Designsto integrate India's incredible heritage with modern luxury in a way that resonates globally. Every space we design is an immersive narrative, one that reflects culture, elegance, and innovation. At the same time, we strongly believe in giving back. Our firm is committed to designing for free when it comes to educational institutions that operate on a charitable modelwhether they serve children, women, adults, or senior citizens."

The event, hosted by India Fine Arts in collaboration with the Big Business Council, drew a large gathering of industry leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs. Known for celebrating innovation and leadership across diverse industries, the Brilliant Awards has become a powerful platform where transformative ideas are recognised and legacy makers are honoured.

Lopa Sanghvi, Co-Founder of LH Designs, added, "To be recognised on such an esteemed platform is deeply humbling. Our aim has always been to curate experiences through timeless craftsmanship. At LH Designs, we don't just design spaceswe shape stories of refined living and legacy."

LH Designs (www.lhdesigns.in) continues to be a pioneer in creating ultra-luxury spaces that marry innovation with cultural richness. From sourcing and manufacturing to design, logistics, and after-care, the brand is a one-stop destination for premium interior solutions.

Prashant Gupta, CEO of Caerus3 Advisors & Think TankKnowledge Partners of LH Designsremarked,"This award reflects how design today is evolving to honour both heritage and contemporary luxury. LH Designs is setting new benchmarks by blending India's traditional excellence with cutting-edge design thinking."

With a powerful vision for 2025 and beyond, LH Designs is not just designing spacesit is redefining the very language of luxury through heritage.

