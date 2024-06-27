Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited receives Mid-Day Health & Wellness Icon Award for Best Preventive Genetic Testing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited, a subsidiary of Lords Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, was honoured with the Mid-Day Health & Wellness Icon Award in the category of Best Preventive Genetic Testing across India. The prestigious ceremony took place at the Sahara Star, Ville Parle in Mumbai where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in the health and wellness sector.

Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited, was presented with the esteemed award by Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree and Actress & Model Miss Mugdha Godse. The event was also graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the renowned healthcare institutes.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited said, “We are truly privileged and extremely proud to receive this award. With the introduction of saliva-based technology for genome testing through our brand MyDNA which results 99% accuracy, we will focus on preventive Genomic testing for early detection, screening, and personalised interventions for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, or hereditary condition. We’re committed to driving innovation and technology delivering impactful solutions that benefit common people or masses. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to the advancement of the healthcare industry. “

Lord's Mark Microbiotech, at the forefront of this industry, has been tirelessly working to develop innovative solutions that offer more comprehensive and accurate results than ever before and has invested significant resources in researching and developing a state-of-the-art genomic testing technology that combines advanced bioinformatics, machine learning, and microbiome analysis. This unique approach allows for a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between an individual's genetics and their microbiota, leading to precise and personalized healthcare recommendations.

About Lord's Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd:

Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Limited, a subsidiary of Lords Mark Industries Limited, specifically working for preventive genome testing which are saliva- based test and do not require extraction of blood or the need of a phlebotomist. It can be done by an individual after reading the enclosed instructions in the kit at their home as well. By exploring the intricate connections between human genetics and the microbiome, Lord's Microbiotech has successfully identified key genetic markers associated with various health conditions, including autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, and even mental health issues.

Their breakthrough research has the potential to reshape how they diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases, ultimately improving the lives of millions worldwide. Lord's Mark Microbiotech commitment to scientific excellence is matched by their dedication to accessibility and affordability. They are actively working on optimizing their genomic testing platform to make it more accessible to healthcare providers, researchers, and ultimately, the general public. Lords Mark Micro Biotech are currently testing for 8 conditions in preventive testing specially in the area of chronic illness like CVD, Diabetes and Cancer and the company look forward to expand that soon.

Website – https://mydna.lordsmicrobiotech.com/aboutus

