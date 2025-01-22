"Lot of interest in Made-in-India Products," Ashwini Vaishnaw presents India's vision at Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in a series of strategic engagements on Wednesday in Switzerland before heading for World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos. The discussions underscored India's commitment to fostering international collaboration and embracing innovative technologies in the railway sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vaishnaw stated, "PM Modi ji has always guided us to benchmark our efforts to the global bests. Today's visit is also in this direction. There is a lot of interest around the world for our made-in-India products."

The day in Zurich commenced with a presentation by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), where the latest advancements in infrastructure diagnostics were showcased.

Minister Vaishnaw engaged with Swiss experts to understand the cutting-edge technologies that can bolster operational efficiency and safety within the Indian Railways system.

This was followed by a meeting with leading railway sector SMEs, including Rhomberg Sersa Ag, Selectron, Ucentrics, Autech, and nu Glass.

These interactions focused on exploring potential partnerships and technology transfers, particularly in areas such as smart railway solutions and sustainable manufacturing practices.

A significant highlight of the day was a meeting with Stadler Rail Management and a visit to their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St. Margrethen.

Stadler Rail's expertise in producing double-decker multiple-unit trains resonated with India's ambitions to modernize and expand its passenger rail fleet.

On Wednesday, Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on the Indian Semiconductor Ecosystem to Arvind Krishna, an Indian-American business executive and the chairman and CEO of IBM.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025. India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

Davos 2025 convenes under 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.' More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.

