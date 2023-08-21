Lotpot 2.0 Collaborates with Zee Studios for Gadar 2

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Originating in 1969 by the visionary A.P. Bajaj, Lotpot stands as India's pioneer Hindi Kids magazine. The legacy of Lotpot blossomed, and in 2012, it brought to life the beloved Motu Patlu characters, reigning as India's top cartoon show. As we emerge from the pandemic, Lotpot 2.0 emerges anew, intricately interwoven with the storyline of Gadar 2, marking a remarkable synergy.

Lotpot is India's first Hindi Kids Magazine Started in 1969 having popular kids character IP's like Motu Patlu, Sheikh Chilli, Deva, Natkhat Neetu, Minnie and many others.

Talking about the association with Zee Studios, P.K Bajaj - Chief Editor, Lotpot said, "We're delighted to extend our partnership with Zee Studios, fusing Motu Patlu and Tara Singh of Gadar 2 into Lotpot 2.0. Just as the eagerly anticipated movie Gadar 2 has captured hearts, we believe our readers will relish this delightful comic integration."

Aman Bajaj - Editor, Lotpot said, "Lotpot 2.0 promises to amplify the joy, entertainment, and enrichment we've been offering kids for 54 years. The dedicated efforts of Lotpot and Zee's team are poised to replicate the success of Motu Patlu and Gadar. Lotpot's Main IP Kids Character, Motu & Patlu is loved by one and all and is the Number 1 Kids TRP show on Nickelodeon India since 2012."

Shivank Arora, CMO, Lotpot was delighted to share his thoughts on this collaboration and said, "This project was a dream imbued with nostalgia and legacy, and the result has surpassed all expectations. Anticipating a future rich in collaboration between Lotpot and Zee Studios. As Motu and Patlu became a household name, I wish that we do such collaborations & comic integrations much often."

To exclusively experience this enthralling comic and upcoming Lotpot 2.0 editions, visit: www.lotpotmagazine.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor