Love Online-The Bollywood Cafe: A must watch play of old school romance for the new age National Capital

New Delhi [India], August 8: Kanupriya Theatre Company welcomes you to its Iconic Retro Romance Musical Play "Love Online - The Bollywood Café"

Journey back with us as we re-visit the icons of Romance and relive Rajesh Khanna's style, the ada of Nargis, Dev Anand's charm, Kishore Kumar's comedy and boldly ask "Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya?".

This play is an initiative by Shaswat Entertainment, an up-and-coming Noida-based production house aiming to create clean family-friendly content.

The play is powered by Dasaprakash - Originally South, the iconic eatery serving authentic South Indian delicacies since the 1920s.

The creators of the play, Kanupriya Theatre Company are known for their nuanced and original work. With this USP, the play brings to you the renowned film, stage, and TV actor Rakesh Bedi who has been known for his work in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Bechara Big B. The director of the film Aakshay Yadhuvanshi has crafted a show that will bring you tears, joy and a lot of laughs. The cast includes Rajshree Seem, Gunjan Sharma, Aakash Kumar, Arin Sharma, Gaurav Ahuja, Shubhangi Anand, Ishita Saxena, Shaswat Tyagi, Reema Vashisht Jasra, Abhishek Mishra, Santushti, Hritish Kansal, Neha Ahuja, Ishmeet Singh, Akshat, Mohit Joshi, Anupreeta Chatterjee, Deepak Nikshit and more. All dance performances have been choreographed by Guncha Kanupriya.

This play has been written & created by the popular Actor-Writer-Director Ms. Kanupriya who has left an unforgettable impact on her audience and students alike. Her team carries the baton on their shoulders and for the first time, will give you an experience of a blend between the Old School Romance and the new age love. All in all, this play is a must watch for people from all walks of life!

Date: 16th August, 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi

Book your tickets now here -

https://in.bookmyshow.com/special/love-online-e-the-bollywood-cafe/ET00365024

