LRQA reinforces Southeast Asia's role in Global Supply Chains at the 2025 Cascale Forum

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], May 20: As the Asia Pacific region faces heightened scrutiny over supply chain sustainability, LRQA reaffirmed its dedication to responsible sourcing at the Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City, held on May 14-15, 2025. This premier event convened manufacturers, brands, NGOs, and policymakers to address pressing sustainability challenges and foster collaborative solutions.

Representing LRQA, Nu Nguyen - Director of Operations for Southeast Asia, participated in a pivotal session titled "Building Trust and Collaboration in the Workplace." The panel, which included representatives from the LABS Initiative/IDH, Better Work Vietnam, SLCP, CNV International Vietnam, Sumerra, a manufacturing factory representative, and LRQA, explored practical strategies for improving worker engagement and strengthening collaboration across supply chains.

Speaking on LRQA's role in advancing trust and transparency, Nu Nguyen shared: "At LRQA, we believe trust drives lasting compliance and improvement. It grows when all parties work as partners; openly sharing challenges, raising issues to find solutions, and using data and assessments to enable progress, not punishment. This is how we move beyond checklists to create real impact in supply chains."

Reflecting on LRQA's broader participation, Nu highlighted how the forum not only reinforced LRQA's leadership in driving trust and collaboration but also deepened connections with key stakeholders across Southeast Asia. Engaging with industry peers, partners, and policymakers further strengthened LRQA's position as a trusted ESG advisor, supporting businesses to move beyond basic compliance toward meaningful, data-led improvements that create resilient and responsible supply chains.

Through its comprehensive ESG advisory services, LRQA empowers organisations to manage risk, ensure compliance, and drive sustainability across their operations. Leveraging expertise in responsible sourcing, due diligence, sustainability strategy, and supplier engagement, combined with data-driven insights and deep industry knowledge, LRQA helps businesses stay ahead of evolving regulations and stakeholder expectations. Its integrated approach also includes strategic support in areas such as supply chain risk assessment, carbon footprint analysis, and decarbonisation planning, enabling clients to build future-ready supply chains aligned with their long-term ESG ambitions.

