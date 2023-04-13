New Delhi [India], April 13 : Four compes submitted bids for the design and construction of civil and building works of a 135-km of alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

Larsen & Toubro, NCC-J.Kumar, Afcons-KPTL Consortium and Dineshchandra-DMRC were the compes that submitted the bids, according to the firm handling the bullet train project. The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (bullet train project) is estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

In a statement, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high-speed rail) stations.

The Shilphata-Zaroli segment of the high-speed rail corridor is situated on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once the technical evaluation is completed," said the statement.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail line.

The High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, apart from being a technological marvel, would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving in travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents / enhanced safety, imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants.

