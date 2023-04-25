New Delhi [India], April 25 : The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction has secured "significant" orders in India and overseas.

According to a company statement, a significant project means those costing between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

It has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two power-distributing circles of western Rajasthan, besides bagging a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro.

Further, in the overseas market, it has won an order to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services.

It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

