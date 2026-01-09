L&T Semiconductor Technologies launches India’s cellular IoT module business

Mumbai, Jan 9 In a boost for the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India' initiatives, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) on Friday announced its entry into the cellular IoT module business during ‘CES 2026.’

The launch empowers OEMs and device makers to rapidly integrate pre-certified 4G modules into smart devices spanning energy meters, industrial sensors, and connected vehicles.

This marks a strategic step forward for India’s electronics ecosystem, dramatically accelerating product development and lowering R&D investments for manufacturers, while targeting both domestic and global markets, the company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), said in a statement.

“Demand for IoT connectivity is exploding, and India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem is maturing rapidly. As a fabless semiconductor company, we already design high-performance chip solutions—moving into modules allows us to deliver complete, ready-to-integrate solutions to customers,” said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies.

“We are proud to support manufacturers in accelerating their smart product strategies while reinforcing India’s central role in future technology innovations,” he added.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India, said that at Qualcomm, “we see India as a critical hub for hardware innovation and intelligent infrastructure”.

“Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, our collaboration with LTSCT and partners across the ecosystem is focused on building scalable IoT solutions that deliver world-class performance while driving local innovation and value creation in India,” Soin mentioned.

The company unveiled its first module, powered by Qualcomm, engineered to help device makers across industries integrate connectivity quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale. The offering positions LTSCT as a trusted partner for smart device innovation, aligned with key government initiatives and the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

With the surge in IoT adoption across automotive, energy, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, and smart cities, the demand for ready-to-use connectivity solutions is growing rapidly.

The Indian IoT module market alone is projected to expand at over 20 per cent CAGR, driven by utilities, mobility, and industrial applications.

