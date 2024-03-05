L&T Technology Services, Intel to power smart cities with edge-AI

New Delhi, March 5 L&T Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday announced a collaboration with chip-maker Intel to develop and provide scalable edge-AI solutions.

These scenarios typically demand advanced networking and AI analytics at the edge, meeting stringent real-world needs with low latency, locality, and cost requirements, the company said in a statement.

"By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency,” said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology.

Intel’s ‘Edge Platform’ offers a comprehensive ecosystem with modular building blocks, premium service and support offerings, providing developers with an all-in-one solution for their edge computing needs.

“Industries like transportation and smart cities will benefit from technologies that expedite the design and implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle transportation, road safety, accident prevention, and enhanced mobility," said Pallavi Mahajan, Intel CVP and General Manager of Network and Edge Group Software.

