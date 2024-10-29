L&T Technology Services Wins Prestigious Excellence Award from Caterpillar Inc.

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering, digital and R&D services, announced it has won the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award 2024, from Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Grapevine, Texas on September 19, 2024. With Caterpillar's global presence across multiple industries, this coveted award demonstrates LTTS' excellence in meeting customer commitments in the Mobility and Sustainability segments.

LTTS is a key supplier for Caterpillar Inc., delivering high end engineering services for Caterpillar and its customers across the globe. Leveraging expertise across multiple sectors, LTTS has been a valued partner in supporting Caterpillar's sustainability initiatives.

During the award ceremony, Pam Heminger, Senior Vice President for the Strategic Procurement and Planning Division said, "Caterpillar's ability to manufacture is dependent on the strength, efficiency and effectiveness of the entire supply network, end-to-end. Our customers build a better, more sustainable world when our strong supply network helps ensure we provide our customers the products they need at the right time, the right place and at the right cost."

"The world is relying on Caterpillar and companies like LTTS to reduce carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions while setting new benchmarks for Mobility. We are very proud to be recognized as a leader in helping Caterpillar achieve its Sustainability and Mobility goals, providing products and services that make a real difference in the world," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services.

