LTIMindtree collaborates with CAST AI to help Businesses Optimize Their Cloud Investments

Warren (New Jersey) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announces a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specializes in automated cost optimization for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.

This collaboration brings together LTIMindtree’s Infinity platform, with CAST AI’s cloud cost optimization platform to provide enterprises with a complete view of their cloud portfolio. This combined offering will empower organizations to optimize Kubernetes management and costs in a single or multi-cloud environments, without any manual intervention. It will also help free up the customers’ time from routine tasks by automating 100% of their cloud-native infrastructure, resulting in increased stability and reduced costs.

"We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree, a world leader in helping organizations navigate the digital transformation journey,” said Yuri Frayman, CEO and Co-founder, CAST AI. “Our speciality at CAST AI revolves around cloud cost optimization. Google Cloud Platform alone has some hundreds of virtual machines on offer. The manual effort of configuring resources, picking virtual machines, and setting auto-scaling policies is overwhelming. And frankly, it costs more than its optimization impact. We automate the entire process, reducing your cloud costs in real-time.”

“This partnership with CAST AI has enabled us to offer discrete services to our customers aligned with their business goals and objectives. Through this collaboration, we are assisting our customers in deriving value from their cloud investments through enhanced end-to-end observability & cost optimization, along with freeing up their budget for modernization,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree.

The collaboration will strengthen the value proposition and help the organizations align their cloud usage strategies and achieve continuous cost savings.

