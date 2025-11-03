LTIMindtree Joins Hands with International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to Drive AI-Powered Storytelling in Cinema

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to launch India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon. The initiative will be held from November 20 to 28, 2025, during the 56th edition of IFFI in Goa.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), since its inception in 1952, has been a global platform celebrating cinematic excellence. Jointly organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), IFFI showcases the finest international and Indian cinema, fostering creative exchange among filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals worldwide.

As part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree BlueVerse CraftStudio and NFDC aim to create a pioneering platform that explores the intersection of cinema and emerging technologies. The AI Film Festival and Hackathon will provide a space for filmmakers, creators, technologists, and innovators to experiment with AI-powered storytelling tools and showcase creative use cases that shape the future of cinematic expression. This initiative reinforces IFFI's commitment to embracing technological advancements while nurturing creative expression, positioning India at the forefront of AI-driven cinematic innovation.

Speaking about the initiative, Shekhar Kapur, Festival Director, IFFI and Jury Chair of the IFFI AI Film Festival said: "Cinema has always reflected the power of human imagination. Today, AI gives us a new lens that expands our ability to dream, design, and express. The IFFI AI Film Festival will be a playground for that evolution".

Dr. Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Interactive Services, LTIMindtree said: "At LTIMindtree, we believe the future of storytelling lies at the confluence of human creativity and AI. Through this collaboration, we are proud to create a platform that nurtures innovation and brings the magic of AI to India's creative economy".

Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, added: "As India's leading platform for cinematic excellence, IFFI has always celebrated emerging voices and technologies. Partnering with LTIMindtree and Shekhar Kapur allows us to extend this creative legacy into the world of AI responsibly, inclusively, and with a vision for global collaboration".

Festival Highlights

- AI Film Showcase: Screening of AI-generated films across fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental categories.

- 48-Hour Hackathon: A unique challenge for creators and developers to build AI-powered storytelling tools.

- Workshops & Masterclasses: Interactive sessions on AI in film production, ethical storytelling, and creative technology.

- Global Collaboration: Participation from international AI film festivals, with cross-credit recognition for creators and innovators.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor