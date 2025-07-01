LTIMindtree Launches GCC-as-a-Service

BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today introduced its GCC-as-a-Service. The services cater to organizations that may want to set up GCCs, scale their existing ones to optimize costs and create added value. The catalogue covers a spectrum of Build, Operate, Transform and Transfer services, offering clients the option to pick and choose what they require.

GCC-as-a-Service commercials are designed on a per-seat or per service basis to ensure cost optimization and value realization. LTIMindtree's Talent Solutions, part of our Build Services enables clients efficiently onboard business-ready talent from day one through its in-house AI-powered talent acquisition ecosystem. As a part of Transform Services, the Company provides industry specific offerings; technological solutions and frameworks that lead to acceleration of value realization. Clients will be able to leverage its BlueVerse Agentic AI Ecosystem with industry and function specific agents as well as its AI studios across the world to accelerate their AI journey.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, "GCCs are becoming strategic centers for industry-specific transformation and efficiency. LTIMindtree's GCC-as-a-Service helps enterprises build, scale, and evolve their GCCs into global innovation hubs, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem to drive next-gen capabilities and gain a competitive edge with scalable, responsible AI."

LTIMindtree' s GCC-as-a-Service includes:

* Build: End-to-end support for setting up entities, ensuring legal and compliance readiness, and building infrastructure in major global cities. Services include operational enablement for finance, accounting, tax, workspace setup, and IT.

* Operate: Services include transition management, program governance, delivery excellence, and knowledge management. This is further enhanced through LTIMindtree's Talent Engage platform and LTIMindtree Shoshin, an AI-based learning platform for building industry, technology, and soft skills.

* Transform: Full suite of transformation enablers including industry-specific offerings, technology solutions and frameworks. Clients can also access LTIMindtree's AI studios across the US, Europe, and India.

* Transfer: Structured transition services covering talent migration, capability handover, change management and knowledge transfer to ensure long-term success and continuity.

