Lulu Group to open its Hyderabad mall on Wednesday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 : UAE-based retailer, Lulu Group’s mega mall in Hyderabad is set to open on Wednesday. It is spread across five lakh square feet and offers the most advanced global retail shopping experience.

The mega shopping mall is in Kukatpally, a rapidly developing city region.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the LuLu Mall on Wednesday, in the presence of Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group.

This is the first venture of the Lulu Group in Telangana, and this project in Hyderabad is part of the Rs 500 crore investment that Lulu committed to the state.

It is the outcome of several discussions and an MoU signed with the Government of Telangana during Industry Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to the World Economic Forum last year in Davos and it was fulfilled within a short period of time.

Lulu Mall Hyderabad, offers an international shopping experience to the people of Telangana. This Mega Mall hosts a global standard Lulu Hypermarket, more than 75 local and international brands, a 5-screen cinema with a seating capacity of 1,400, a multi-cuisine food court, a children's entertainment centre, etc.

Hyderabad is the sixth city after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Coimbatore where the group has its presence.

With its more than 255 Hypermarkets and 24 shopping malls across 22 nations, it planned multiple investments in the state of Telangana and New destination malls in

Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Bangalore, Chennai and Noida. Adding to that, LuLu is on track to launch upcoming mega malls and hypermarkets in Kerala.

Lulu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Lulu Group employs more than 65,000- plus strong workforce from 42 different nations and has an annual turnover of USD 8 billion globally.

