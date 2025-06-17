Luxury at Your Fingertips: Unveiling the World of Metal Credit Cards

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Metal credit cards have transformed the way luxury is perceived, becoming a modern symbol of distinction and elegance. More than just a payment solution, they offer an experience, one that blends exclusivity, strength, and prestige. With the Ashva and Mayura credit cards, IDFC FIRST Bank brings you a celebration of heritage and affluent living. Inspired by India's rich history and designed for those with discerning taste, these metal credit cards are not only financial assets but enduring symbols of success and personal legacy.

Alongside their classical design, they offer a host of modern-day benefitsfrom airport lounge access and golf rounds to a higher tier of rewards, exceptionally low forex markup and lifestyle privilegesmaking every transaction a statement in itself.

Why Choose a Metal Credit Card?

Regular plastic credit cards have been around for years, but metal credit cards add that extra touch of luxury to an otherwise forgettable payment experience. Here's what makes them different:

* Durability: Metal cards are stronger and last longer than plastic ones, maintaining their appearance for years.

* Prestige & Exclusivity: The weight and shiny finish make these cards feel luxurious and special.

* Enhanced Benefits: Metal cards offer great rewards, travel perks, and other exclusive benefits for those who want the best.

With IDFC FIRST Bank's metal credit cards, you get more than just a card; you get a sign of luxury and privilege.

IDFC FIRST Bank's Exclusive Metal Credit Cards

1. Ashva Credit Card - Power and prestige

The Ashva credit card, featuring two regal horses from ancient folklore signifies strength, valour, and a strong bond with the owner, is designed for those who prefer exclusivity and opulence in every aspect of life.

Exclusive Travel Benefits

* 1% foreign exchange fee for international transactions.

* 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge/spa visits each quarter on spending ₹20,000 or more every billing cycle for a better airport experience.

* 2 complimentary international airport lounge visits each quarter on spending over ₹20,000 or more in a billing cycle.

* Free Trip cancellation coverage up to ₹25,000 (twice a year) for peace of mind.

* Hotel, fine-dining, and airport meet-and-greet perks as part of VISA Infinite privileges

Lifestyle Privileges

* Up to 24 golf rounds or lessons at selected courses in India.

* Avail Buy-One-Get-One offer on Movie Tickets with up to ₹400 off on the second ticket, twice a month.

* Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹300* in a statement cycle at all fuel stations across India on transactions between ₹200 & ₹5,000.

2. Mayura Credit Card - Elegance meets exclusivity

The Mayura credit card, adorned with two regal peacocks, it's a financial tool that blends fine art. It's crafted with premium metal weighing a solid 17 g with a distinctive shine from every angle.

Superior Travel Benefits

* No foreign exchange feegreat for frequent international travellers.

* 4 free domestic airport lounge or spa visits each quarter including 1 guest visit to lounges.

* 4 free international airport lounge visits each quarter.

* Trip cancellation coverage up to ₹50,000 (twice a policy year) for unexpected changes.

* Hotel and fine-dining perks as part of Mastercard World privileges

Premium Lifestyle Benefits

* Up to 24 golf rounds or lessons at selected courses in India.

* Avail Buy-One-Get-One offer on Movie Tickets with up to ₹500 off on the second ticket, twice a month.

* Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹300* in a statement cycle at all fuel stations across India on transactions between ₹200 & ₹5,000.

Why Choose IDFC FIRST Bank's Metal Credit Cards?

IDFC FIRST Bank's metal credit cards are more than just financial instruments, they are a blend of rich Indian heritage evoking elegance and luxury while offering a range of modern day privileges from travel and lifestyle to entertainment. Here is why you should have one -

* Cost Efficiency: With low or no foreign exchange fees, international spending is cheaper.

* Exclusive Access: Enjoy free lounge visits, premium dining options, and special experiences.

* Comprehensive Protection: Trip cancellation coverage, travel insurance, and helpful customer support offer peace of mind.

Final Thoughts

Metal credit cards are not just for spending; they are symbols of prestige and privilege. With IDFC FIRST Bank's Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards, you can enjoy a banking experience that fits your lifestyle. If you value great design, elite benefits, and an exclusive lifestyle, these cards you are surely worth considering. Explore IDFC FIRST Bank's Metal Credit Cards Today!

