Luxury furniture brand Durian Furniture launches their first store in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 29: India’s most trusted luxury furniture brand Durian Furniture opened a store in Visakhapatnam on 26th August 2023. This is their 1st store in the state of Andhra Pradesh that showcases high-quality lifestyle furniture pieces designed to elevate modern homes. The store is located at the prime location of Dondaparthy, opposite the Railway DRM Office. This sprawling 7000 sq. ft. franchise store, is owned by Mr. Hari Prasad Konchada.

Durian Furniture takes immense pride in their commitment to quality and durability. Each furniture piece is expertly crafted to ensure long-lasting performance and aesthetic appeal. The brand’s emphasis on meticulous craftsmanship sets it apart, guaranteeing customers furniture that will stand the test of time. Customers at Durian Furniture can also take advantage of various benefits designed to enhance their shopping experience. Expert guidance from knowledgeable staff members ensures that customers find the perfect furniture pieces to complement their spaces. Additionally, flexible payment options, including easy EMIs, make bringing home the furniture of their dreams easier than ever. Durian Furniture also provides hassle-free delivery and installation services, ensuring a seamless experience from purchase to set-up and the 5-year warranty is a testament to their commitment to quality.

Durian Furniture provides a wide selection of furniture with over 1000 designs to choose from. From premium sofas, stylish dining sets, cozy beds, storage essentials and more, the brand offers an extensive collection that caters to various tastes and preferences. Mindfully designed for modern Indian homes, their furniture is available in various styles including classic, mid-century modern, and contemporary. They also offer exclusive inaugural discounts on selected furniture pieces. This gives an incredible opportunity for customers to furnish their homes and offices with high-quality furniture crafted to last.

People looking for premium furniture in Visakhapatnam can visit the showroom for timeless furniture favourites and a superior shopping experience. Furthermore, customers can consult with Durian experts to help them discover furniture pieces that perfectly complement their homes.

Address: Eesha Furniture, 1st and 2nd Floor,46-22-26, Opp Railway DRM Office, Dondaparthy, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh- 530016

Contact no: 98486 38947

