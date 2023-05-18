Luxury furniture brand Durian Furniture launches their new store in Surat, Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's most trusted luxury furniture brand Durian announced the launch of their Surat store on 16th of May, 2023. This is the first store in Surat and the 5th store opened by the brand in the state of Gujarat. This store is located at Surat-Dumas main road and is well-connected to the city.

Durian Furniture, a trusted brand with over 40 years of experience, has relocated their Surat store and it is now bigger and displays a wider range of luxury furniture. This 5431 Sq. Ft. store showcases an extensive selection of luxurious home and office furniture. The showroom offers an inaugural promotion on selected items to provide a pleasurable shopping experience for customers. The furniture designs are a perfect combination of practicality and sophistication, catering to the contemporary Indian lifestyle. Durian Furniture is a reliable one-stop solution for all furniture needs.

Durian Furniture places a strong emphasis on the meticulous crafting of their products to ensure durability and high-quality craftsmanship. Customers can also take advantage of various perks, including a 5-year warranty, expert guidance, and hassle-free delivery. These additional benefits ensure that the post-purchase experience for customers is satisfying and hassle-free.

Durian Furniture provides a vast selection of furniture with over 1000 designs available. These include sofas, recliners, coffee and side tables, lounge chairs, dining sets, beds, bedside tables, dressers, and more. The designs range from mid-century modern classics to contemporary styles, making it easy to find furniture that complements any decor.

If one is in search of top-quality furniture in Gujarat, be sure to visit the Durian Furniture store located in Surat. Here, one can personally experience the look and feel of the products. Furthermore, customers can consult with Durian experts to help them discover furniture pieces that perfectly complement their homes.

Address - Showroom no.1 & 2, 1st Floor, Icon Business Center, Besides Valentine Theatre, Opp. Central Mall, Surat-Dumas main road, Surat 395007, Gujarat, India

