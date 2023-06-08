Luxury Meets Personalization: RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge Opens in Thane

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: Introducing RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge, a new luxurious salon in Thane that offers personalized nail care and makeup services. Regardless of gender norms, people from all walks of life have come to appreciate these transformative rituals, such as nail extensions, manicures, pedicures and makeup. These processes promote self-care, confidence, and creative expression. They allow individuals to indulge in the sensory delight of beautifully shaped and adorned nails and creative makeup looks, embracing their own unique style and individuality.

When it comes to choosing a top-notch nail salon, people have various reasons for seeking solace and splendor in these establishments. Beyond aesthetics, there is also a crucial concern for well-being and protection against infections. RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge addresses this by using high-quality A1 products, ensuring excellence and hygiene. Their commitment to craftsmanship and safety makes them an unparalleled destination for indulgence and well-being.

At RUKA, you'll enter a world of refined elegance. The salon offers a range of upscale services, where skilled beauty experts cater to your desires. From manicures, gel nails to extensions, and enchanting makeup artistry, every discerning customer can revel in the embrace of unparalleled expertise. RUKA stands out by providing a luxurious experience that is accessible, combining moderate prices with uncompromising quality. They value building enduring relationships with their cherished clientele, making each visit a journey of personal rejuvenation and refined beauty.

The story of RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge is rooted in the vision of Kavita Sadre and her daughters, Neha and Rucha Sadre. In July 2021, Rucha, a freelance makeup artist, and Neha, her kindred spirit, transformed their boundless passion into a captivating vocation. Guided by a shared vision and their mother's wisdom, they embarked on a mission to fill a void in the beauty industry. Their united hearts recognized the yearning for an exquisite haven, where personal devotion and serenity seamlessly converged. Together, they laid the foundation for RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge, an enchanting sanctuary where personalized artistry and tranquility intertwine, offering patrons an unforgettable experience of bespoke elegance and respite.

Conveniently located at Shop 6 Elegance Tower, Damani Estate, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, RUKA Nail and Makeup Lounge is easily accessible to residents and a prime location of Thane. Their commitment to quality and services ensures that they are taking their artistry to new heights, providing a haven for beauty and relaxation.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ruka_nailandmakeuplounge?igshid=MjEwN2IyYWYwYw==

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor