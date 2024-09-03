Lyfe Hotels and Resorts Triumphs at Today's Traveller Awards 2024 with Prestigious Recognition

BusinessWire India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3: Lyfe Hotels and Resorts, the newest gem in Bhubaneswar's luxury hospitality landscape, has been honoured with the prestigious award for the 'Best New 5 Star Hotel in Bhubaneswar' under the Hotel-India category at the Today's Traveller Awards 2024. This accolade, presented in a glittering ceremony at the Taj Palace, New Delhi recently, reinforces Lyfe Hotels' status as one of the fastest-growing hospitality brands in India.

The award was graciously received by Sonal Sahoo, Director, Lyfe Hotels and Resorts from the Chief Guest, Justice Kurian Joseph, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Judge of Kerala High Court, further highlighting the brand's dedication to excellence. This recognition celebrates Lyfe Hotels' unwavering commitment to delivering luxurious experiences, exceptional culinary offerings, and unparalleled service to its global guests.

Lyfe Hotels Bhubaneswar continues to push the boundaries of modern hospitality. From its impeccably designed accommodations to its world-class dining and wellness offerings, the hotel provides guests with an authentic and immersive experience that reflects the unique culture and spirit of the region.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Dhiman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer, Lyfe Hotels and Resorts, said, "At Lyfe Hotels and Resorts, we create destinations that inspire and rejuvenate our guests, offering them an unmatched blend of luxury and authenticity. This award from Today's Traveller is a powerful recognition of our team's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized service. We believe this win will inspire our teams to continue pushing the boundaries of what luxury hospitality can offer. We are proud to offer experiences that resonate with travellers from across the globe and elevate the standard of luxury hospitality."

As Lyfe Hotels & Resorts celebrates this remarkable achievement, the brand remains focused on its mission to redefine luxury travel and uphold its legacy of excellence. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, personalized service, and sustainable practices, Lyfe Hotels is poised to continue setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry. Looking to the future, the brand is committed to expanding its portfolio and introducing innovative experiences that resonate with discerning modern travellers.

