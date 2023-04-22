New Delhi [India], April 22 (/NewsReach): M PLUS CINE Production House is ready to set the music world on fire with its latest venture. The stage is all set for the grand launch of two new songs that are sure to leave audiences spellbound. Featuring none other than the dashing duo of Gautam Gulati, Karanvir Bohra & beautiful Akshita Mudgal. These songs are eagerly awaited by their fans who can't wait to be swept off their feet by their magnetic charm.

The shooting Preparation of these songs has already begun, and the production house has chosen the stunning location of Rishikesh and Dehradun as the backdrop for their visual extravaganza. With the natural beauty of these places, the audience is in for a real treat as they experience the perfect amalgamation of soulful music and breath-taking visuals.

The two songs M PLUS CINE Production House releasing are "Kaise Kaise log hote hai" (a love song) and "Tu jeet ki zuban" (a motivational song). The maestro behind the music and direction of these songs is none other than the uber-talented VIVEK KAR is known for his unique style and magical compositions, he has once again weaved his musical magic to create two songs that will touch the hearts and souls of music lovers.

Gautam Gulati and Karanvir Vohra, the two dashing actors, are all set to create a storm with their charismatic performances. Along with them, the talented Akshita Mudgal is sure to mesmerize the audience with her acting skills. The producers of these songs, Ateev Singh, Amit Thakur, Nehaal Singh & Msh Verma are confident that these songs will be a massive hit with audiences all over the world. Nikshay Maurya, a renowned marketer in the industry, will be handling the marketing of these songs, ensuring that they reach every corner of the globe.

With the launch of M Plus Studios, the production house is all set to capture the hearts of music lovers everywhere. Their new venture is an OTT platform where fans can access their favorite songs, movies, and series. The production house is expanding its reach to a new set of audiences who prefer consuming entertainment through digital media. With this, they have cemented their position as leaders in the entertainment industry, once again proving that they are quick to adapt to changing times.

The music industry has been growing at an unprecedented pace, and the competition is getting tougher by the day. However, M PLUS has always been at the forefront of innovation, introducing new concepts and ideas that have captured the imagination of its audience. Their ability to adapt and innovate has been the key to their success, and they continue to set the benchmark for others to follow.

In conclusion, M PLUS is all set to create the Magic music world by storm with their latest venture. With the perfect blend of talent, creativity, and innovation, they are all set to create magic on the screen. The launch of M Plus Studios is a testament to its vision and commitment to providing quality entertainment to its fans. As the music industry continues to grow, M Plus Cine Production House is well-positioned to lead the way with its talent and creativity.

