M S Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India By Priyambada Jayakumar

New Delhi [India], September 9: Author Priyambada Jayakumar is proud to announce the release of M S Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India, a definitive biography of one of India's greatest scientists and humanitarians. The book is now available at all leading bookstores across India and online on Amazon. The Book is published by HarperCollins Publishers India.

Often hailed as the "Father of the Green Revolution," M. S. Swaminathan's work transformed India from a country on the brink of famine into a nation self-sufficient in food production. This moving and meticulously researched biography chronicles his extraordinary journeyfrom his childhood in Kumbakonam to his groundbreaking partnership with Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug, and the engineering of the Green Revolution that changed India's destiny.

The book captures the many facets of Swaminathan: a scientist, conservationist, feminist, Gandhian, institution builder, diplomat, and philosopher. It also highlights his profound belief that food is not just sustenance, but life, dignity, and hope.

Swaminathan's illustrious career spanned over ten decades, earning him countless accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the inaugural World Food Prize, and in 2024, India's highest civilian honourthe Bharat Ratna. TIME magazine also ranked him among the three most influential Asians of the 20th century, alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

This book is both a celebration and a tribute in his centennial yeara story of grit, vision, and humanity that will inspire generations to come.

Priyambada Jayakumar was raised in India, specifically in the City of Joy - Kolkata. Born to a Bengali mother and a Tamil father, she completed her schooling at La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata. The capital city of Delhi soon beckoned, where she received her BA (Hons) degree in History from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. A Tripos in Social and Political Sciences followed thereafter from the University of Cambridge. Subsequently, she attended Harvard University for a further period of study. She has lived variously between Delhi, London, and Boston. She is married with three children and currently lives in Singapore.

-Title: M S Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India

- Author: Priyambada Jayakumar

- Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India

- Pub Date: September 2025

- Format: Hardback with colour inserts

- Pages: 324 | Price: ₹699

Link to Buy on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/M-S-Swaminathan-Man-Who-India/dp/9369890238

Available now at leading bookstores across India and online at Amazon.

