M5 Entertainment plays a pivotal role in Parineeti Chopra’s investment in Clensta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: In a deal that was facilitated by M5 Entertainment, talented and versatile Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has turned entrepreneur with her recent strategic investment in Clensta. Sonya V Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, founders of M5 Entertainment, are the brains behind this deal between Parineeti Chopra and Clensta, a science-backed personal care brand that integrates nature with technology, is revolutionising the health and personal care industry with its affordable and innovative range of sustainable products.

“It brings us great pride that M5 Entertainment was the driving force behind this business deal. Off the bat, we knew that this was something special and are happy that we facilitated Parineeti’s first venture into the realm of being an investor and partner with Clensta. Both Puneet and Parineeti have the same vision, and this is a great fit. We are really excited to see where this association will go.” Said Sonya V. Kapoor, Co-Founder of M5 Entertainment, on the association.

M5 Entertainment associates itself with brands as a strategic partner and helps them connect with the right celebrities to endorse their products. M5’s core strength lies in taking the right endorsements to the right celebrities, which leads to successful alliances between the two. Not only do they operate in the endorsement space, but they also help celebrities make the right brand investments to become partners in the business.

“I am thrilled to announce a personal investment I've made in Clensta, and I’m very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionising the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable.” Said Parineeti Chopra on the association.

Clensta’s mission is to provide consumers with clean, effective, sustainable solutions that enhance their well-being while minimizing their carbon footprint. It offers a range of health and personal care products in the wellness, hair care, skin care, eye care, lip care and body-care categories combining cutting-edge science with eco-friendly formulations.

“We are thrilled that M5 Entertainment has facilitated Parineeti Chopra to join the Clensta team as a partner and investor. M5 Entertainment perfectly understands the ethos of our brand, as Parineeti's aptitude as an investment banker made for a perfect fit with our brand. It's amazing to work with Sonya and Amrita as our partners in this new chapter of our journey.” Said Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta, to welcome Parineeti Chopra.

Since its launch, Clensta has raised over $14 million in funding from investors like IAN and IAN Fund, IPV, VCats and Hem Securities, which it is pumping back into the business to expand the inventory and customer base adding Parineeti Chopra as an investor and partner of the brand.

“M5 Entertainment has earned yet another feather in its cap by bringing the world of business and entertainment even closer. I thank Clensta for trusting us with this milestone as they welcome Parineeti Chopra as the investor and partner. This becomes a huge step forward and can possibly encourage more celebrities to get involved in the business side of things.” Said Amrita Mendonza, Co-Founder of M5 Entertainment, on Clensta’s announcement.

M5 Entertainment is an all-women-led celebrity and brand collaboration agency. At the helm of the agency are two female entrepreneurs, Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, that have extended their reach all over the North with celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and southern superstars such as Samantha Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Rakulpreet. Along with their ongoing brand deals, M5 Entertainment have also produced ‘Ek Chup’ under the same banner, which was met with critical acclaim and had a content slate that is under wraps at the moment. M5 Entertainment aims to become a powerful content studio in the upcoming years and will soon announce its projects in the space of OTT and films.

