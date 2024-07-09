MAAC Students Celebrate Unprecedented Success at 11th DELHI CG ANIMATION AWARDS

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 9: 22nd June 2024, Sirifort Auditorium, New Delhi, The 11th edition of Delhi CG Animation Awards (DCGAA) was presented successfully by MAAC, in partnership with AutoDesk.

DCGAA is a coveted platform for upcoming professionals and students of the Media & Entertainment sector pursuing Animation, VFX, Gaming & Digital Design across MAAC institutes in Delhi.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder of DCGAA, "We seek to make this edition of Delhi CG Animation Awards, the biggest-ever event for students pursuing a career in the M & E sector in Delhi, India. This year, we had more than 1000 participants who created 100+ films & projects on the theme 'INDIA'."

Over 2000 students and amateur professionals from the Media & Entertainment education space were in attendance for the awards night. This event was supported by the Ministry Of I&B, India and Armstrong Pame (IAS), Director (Films), I&B, Govt. of India graced the awards with his presence and gave the keynote address for the night. "I would like to encourage all of you, to do well in their careers and give their best as you are in the best space right now, this field is the opening opportunity. I would like to thank MAAC and Mayank and his team for doing extremely well in this field. I wish you success as you make young people realise their dreams and we in the government will continue to give whatever best we can to support and help all these young people realise their dreams" Armstrong Pame, Director (Films) Ministry of I&B, GOI.

The night was filled with talent and festivities involving the students and team members of MAAC South ex, MAAC Rajouri, MAAC Pitampura, & MAAC Preet Vihar. Delhi CG Animations Awards is a unique college fest-like event built by these four institutes of MAAC with added opportunities for students like project work & awards. For more information about these institutes, you can visit www.maacdelhi.com.

27 Awards for different technical and creative excellence were presented to the participants during the evening. The awards had beautifully crafted dance and musical performances by the students of MAAC. Insta-famous percussionist, BangitPaaji, made the crowd dance to his tunes at the post-award concert.

"I have participated in nearly 9 out of the 11 Delhi CG Awards, and I must say, this time I witnessed the highest number of students with an incredible level of enthusiasm. The energy of the crowd was truly amazing. The films showcased were outstanding; it was hard to believe they were created by students in just 60 days" Amit Dua, National Head, MAAC.

The grandiose and electric aura of the Delhi CG Animation Awards was a firm stamp of MAAC's unwavering commitment towards providing high-quality training i.e. required to prepare students for the high growth opportunities in Animation, VFX, Game Design and Digital content creation.

"I would just like to tell the students that this is just the beginning of your journey and sky's the limit. You must spread your wings and just fly away wherever you want to with your imagination and creativity" Kanchan Bhalla, Channels Program Manager, Autodesk.

