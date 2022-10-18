Madalsa Sharma’s starrer Kartoot is all set to release on 11th Nov

Mumbai, October 18: Writer-director Anil Dutt’s film Kartoot starring Madalsa Sharma & Sahil Kohli is all set to release on 11th Nov in Cinema. The movie is based on the betrayal of marriage and the subsequent changing events in society from big cities to small villages, especially the financially crippled family. Actress Madalsa Sharma will be seen in the lead role in the film.

In the film, Madalsa Sharma is playing the character of Nigaar, who belongs to a very poor family. One day she married young Sameer, a rich man and businessman in Mumbai. They love each other. Nigaar gets all the happiness and considers her husband as God. She respects their relationship emotionally, and they live happily ever after. One day a series of deceit starts in the life of Nigaar and Sameer, in which many shocking twists take place.

Director Anil Dutt explains, “The film Kartoot is not a story of any injustice or victim girl, it is based on a true incident. We do not want to reveal the city and name of this true incident as it will again target a particular section of society. The story of the film’s protagonist Nigaar is such that many times it does not reach the people. Society always avoids talking about incidents of deceit and deceit.

Madalsa Sharma, Sahil Kohli, Anil Dutt

According to actress Madalsa Sharma, “My character Nigaar in the film Kartoot is a simple village girl. I can’t talk much about the story of the film but Nigaar’s character is very shocking. Nigaar’s character in this story of deceit and deceit. The film’s producers and directors can more responsibly state that the truth is influenced by the incident.

Produced under the banner of Anoop Jalota Films and Kaushalya Films, Kartoot will feature Madalsa Sharma along with Sahil Kohli, Himani Shivpuri, Piyush Ranade, Shubhangi Latkar, Utkarsha Naik, Dheeraj Rai in lead roles. The producer of the film, Anup Jalota is playing a guest role of a police commissioner in the film. The film will be screened in cinema halls across the country on 11 November 2022.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor