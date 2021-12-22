Madhuri Dixit-Nene to appear in a new avatar in Ram Bandhu's new campaign for this wedding season

The Indian wedding season is here and the country is trying to make up for the wedding opportunities lost in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Wedding is all about finding the right partner and with that thought Empire Spices and Foods Limited (ESFL) have launched their new TV commercial (TVC) to promote Ram Bandhu Pickle & Papad; positioning their products as the perfect companion for the big Indian wedding feast.

The new TVC featuring Ram Bandhu's brand ambassador and Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit-Nene is celebrating the joy of Indian wedding in an eye-catching film that revolves around drawing a parallel between finding your correct life partner and your perfect taste partner to pamper your taste buds.

At the time when social media is buzzing with the flamboyant wedding videos, lavish Bollywood weddings, memes around the celebrations and more; the masses will also get to see one of their favourite actresses in a new avatar via this TVC which is being run via a 360-degree approach leveraging TV, Out-of-home, digital and social media platforms.

Umesh Rathi, Managing Director, ESFL said, "The humble Indian pickle and papad is present in most Indian homes and has a very interesting story to tell about its origin, its variations, the significance of the ingredients used to make it and of course its quintessential presence in all Indian meals. This has inspired us to innovate in terms of product quality, variants and other aspects for our pickle and papad categories."

One of the fastest-growing FMCG companies, Empire Spices & Foods Limited offers a wide range of products, including pickles, papads, spices, ketchup, sauces, pastes, and chutneys. With its flagship brand Ram Bandhu, ESFL is on a mission to expand its business globally and is reaching out to new markets with unique and innovative products. The brand's philosophy lies in the mantra "dil jeeto har grahak ka" with the aim of being present in every kitchen of India and becoming an inseparable part of the culinary setup of every household in India.

You can also see the promotional Video here

"For years, we have established our brand, and now we are attaining new heights with the face of our brand Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has stood the test of time in the past 30 years just like us. Our presence is spreading across India and this campaign will help our brand connect better with the users in both urban and rural areas," shared Bhanudas Gundkar, Marketing Head, ESFL.

ESFL's brand portfolio includes the brands Ram Bandhu, Temptin', RBM and Zaiqa. These are loved by the masses for the taste, variants and convenience that they bring. The company has its presence in the markets across 14 states in India with more than half a million retail shops, a large field force and 1000+ distributors dedicated to supplying the best products and culinary delicacies to the consumers.

ESFL's products are also available at leading self-service supermarket chains like DMart, Big Bazaar, Reliance retail to name a few. The e-commerce and HORECA business channels of ESFL are also seeing rapid growth. The products are readily available on major e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart among others. The company also has been exporting its products to countries like US, UK, New Zealand, Qatar, Dubai, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor