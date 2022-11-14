Magik Mat - Instilling love for a fun learning experience in young kids; eyes PAN-India expansion

Magik Mat, an innovative edutech product by Federal Soft Systems is eyeing a PAN-India expansion to extend the availability of its revolutionary product to more populations. As hinted in the name, it is a mat with almost magical features for kids. Magik Mat strikes a perfect balance between having fun and learning exercises with its play-based learning activities and games.

Kids are tiny packets of curiosity, creativity, and energy. It is important to nurture these aspects in their early growth stage. Especially when they start education & when they start learning the alphabet, numbers, etc. This is their first exposure to education. This is also the first and most important chance for teachers and parents to instill a love for learning in them. If introduced correctly, they will forever love it, or else will spend years trying to run away from education. This responsibility is not limited to teachers and schools but also parents.

It is a square-shaped gadget that comes in the form of a mat. It can be connected to any Bluetooth device like a laptop, television, or tablet. The mat acts as an input device that has multiple small boxes with various alphabets and numbers. It also has various shape buttons for square, circle, etc., symbols along with buttons such as "Start & Restart", "Right & Wrong", and walkable areas for kids to navigate on the mat. It has the alphabet on one side and numbers & shapes printed on the other side of the mat.

Kids need comfort and at the same time adventures. They are also prone to spilling things over. Keeping these things in mind, Magik Mat is made of comfortable material, slip and spill-proof to suit & fuel the little packets of energy.

Magik Mat comes loaded with various games and activities. They are majorly divided into English and Mathematics categories. Both categories of games start with the identification of alphabets and numbers respectively, then level up from there. Each game has multiple levels and is made to keep it engaging and interesting for children.

In the English category of games, kids are taught about things like alphabets, small letters, capital letters, names of animals, fruits, vegetables, etc., spelling of names, finding missing letters, and much more. Every game starts at a beginner level and goes up as kids keep learning more and more.

In Mathematics categories, kids are taught about numbers, counting, addition, subtraction, etc. In these games, real-life things such as fruits, balls, and animals are shown to make understanding easy and interesting.

Apart from English and Mathematics, Magik Mat also teaches kids about the difference between good touch and bad touch. Many such invaluable lessons and engaging games are included, and many are being developed over time.

Not only do these games keep growing children happily engaged in learning, but they also ensure physical activity such as walking, hopping, coordination of body movements, and brain are both involved in the process. If you thought these were all that a Magik Mat can get you then here's a little secret, it gets you access to all these games absolutely ad-free for lifetime.

