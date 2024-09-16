Maha govt appoints Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat as CIDCO Chairman with cabinet rank

Mumbai, Sep 16 The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Shiv Sena legislator and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's close confidant Sanjay Shirsat as the Chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). He has been given the cabinet rank.

A resolution in this regard was issued by the Urban Development Department headed by the Chief Minister.

Shirsat, the MLA from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West assembly constituency, had missed the ministerial berth which he had claimed after he joined Shinde during his rebellion in June 2022. He continued to assume the party's spokesperson post.

The government resolution is silent on Shirsat's tenure as the CIDCO Chairman. The appointment has been made as per the CIDCO's Articles of Association.

The Shiv Sena MLA will enjoy facilities on the lines of the cabinet minister as per the government's previous decisions of August 22, 2003 and March 13, 2012.

His appointment as CIDCO Chairman comes at a time when the MahaYuti government hopes that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will start its operations from March next year with the handling of 2 crore passengers annually.

CIDCO has carried out several key projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Mass Housing Scheme under PMAY, the Navi Mumbai Metro, NAINA, Corporate Park, Water Transport Terminal, and water supply strengthening initiatives. These projects are aimed to create a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous city that meets the needs and aspirations of its citizens.

The total size of CIDCO's Budget Estimates for 2023-24 was Rs 10,544.63 crore, which was 21.79 per cent more than the revised estimates for 2022-23.

CIDCO is currently engaged in the development of a state-of-the-art sports facility called the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The facility is designed to promote Indian football talent and to provide a world-class 40,000 capacity FIFA standard football stadium for hosting international events. The COE site spans 10.5 hectares and is located near major infrastructure projects, such as the Mumbai Pune Expressway and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor