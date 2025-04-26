Maharashtra Medical Council Launches MahaCPD: Bridging Gaps in Medical Learning through technology with Accessible, Online CPD Access

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the professional capabilities of doctors across Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has launched MahaCPD an official digital platform designed to deliver high-quality, standardized Continuous Professional Development for Registered Doctors of Maharashtra.

MahaCPD is the first of its kind in India to integrate blockchain-based certification and facial ID verification to ensure transparency, accountability, and security in awarding CPD credit points. The platform is designed to eliminate long-standing barriers like travel, time constraints, and uneven access to academic opportunities particularly in rural and underserved regions.

For decades, CPD has been a pillar of clinical governance. The Medical Council of India's Code of Ethics Regulations (2002) mandates that all RMPs earn 30 CPD points over five years for license renewal. But while the Maharashtra Medical Council has routinely conducted academic CPD sessions, most of them have historically been held in urban areas, which requires doctors to physically appear and often scheduled during their working hours.

This created a dual burden; especially for doctors in rural and remote regions, and even more so for self-employed or clinic-based practitioners who could not afford to leave their patients or shut their practices for travel and attendance.

Many simply missed out. Others managed to attend but at the cost of personal and professional inconvenience. The current model, however well-intentioned, left large sections of Maharashtra's medical workforce out of the CPD loop unintentionally widening the knowledge gap.

A National Imperative: Why CPD Matters

As outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), "healthcare professionals must remain competent throughout their careers, adapting to new challenges, innovations, and societal expectations." CPD is not only vital for patient safety and quality of care, but is also central to ethical medical practice in a rapidly changing world.

In India, the regulatory requirement for 30 CPD credit points over five years underscores this need. With shifting disease patterns, evolving technologies, and rising public expectations, the importance of accessible and relevant CPD is greater than ever.

Yet, access remains uneven. While MMC has consistently organized CPD activities, participation has often been limited by physical and logistical challenges. MahaCPD aims to bridge this gap.

This new platform allows RMPs to access standard and high quality Online CPD programs developed in partnership with subject experts and institutions. RMPs can earn up to 10 CPD points online through this platform per renewal cycle, as entitled by MMC. They can Learn anytime, anywhere, via any device.

Blockchain technology ensures that all certificates issued are tamper-proof and permanently verifiable, reducing the administrative burden on both doctors and regulatory bodies. Facial recognition further secures learner identity and participation. Doctors can register for the platform at www.mahacpd.com

Speaking at the rollout, Dr. Vinky Rughwani, Administrator, MMC, emphasized that MahaCPD is not a static solution, but a continually evolving ecosystem.

"This is just the beginning," said Dr. Rughwani. "New specialties, update content based on emerging clinical priorities, and incorporate more tools for learning and assessment will be continuously added. Our goal is not only to digitize CPD, but to make it meaningful, measurable, and inclusive. We welcome feedback from RMPs to shape its growth"

MahaCPD aligns with national objectives to digitize education and improve health outcomes. With other medical councils and regulatory bodies, the initiative may well serve as a blueprint for CPD delivery across India.

It also echoes global best practices. In a 2023 policy brief, WHO encouraged member countries to "leverage digital platforms to expand continuing education for health workers, especially in areas with limited training infrastructure."

By embracing technology, MMC is taking a forward-thinking approach to an age-old responsibility: keeping doctors up to date, empowered, and prepared to serve.

The Maharashtra Medical Council is the statutory body responsible for regulating medical education and practice in the state of Maharashtra, ensuring the highest standards of ethics, competency, and public trust in the medical profession.

