Maharashtra: PM Modi dedicates Bidkin Industrial Area to the nation

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) in Maharashtra to the nation. The Prime Minister joined the event virtually.

The Bidkin Industrial Area, a project spanning 7,855 acres, has been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, this industrial hub holds immense potential to catalyze economic growth in the Marathwada region.

The industrial area is in a strategic location.

Bidkin Industrial Area boasts excellent connectivity, located adjacent to NH-752E and just 35 km from the Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Nagpur to Mumbai.

With Aurangabad railway station (20 km), Aurangabad Airport (30 km), and Jalna Dry Port (65 km) nearby, it is designed to offer seamless multi-modal connectivity, in line with the principles of PM GatiShakti.

The central government approved the project with a total cost of Rs 6,414 crore, to be developed in three phases.

Phase A, covering 2,511 acres, has been prioritized with an investment of Rs 2,427 crore. The Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with a 51:49 partnership between Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), has driven this ambitious project.

Bidkin has already attracted significant investment interest, with notable companies like Ather Energy (100 acres), Lubrizol (120 acres), Toyota-Kirloskar (MoU for 850 acres), and JSW Green Mobility (500 acres) committing to the area, as per the commerce ministry statement.

Together, these four projects alone represent a total investment of Rs 56,200 crore, with an employment potential of over 30,000 jobs.

"In just three years since construction, a total of 1,822 acres (38 plots) have been allotted across industrial and mixed-use zones. The development of Bidkin Industrial Area is expected to have a domino effect on the socio-economic growth of the region, drawing skilled human resources and spurring rapid industrialization," it added.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Bidkin will become a beacon of industrial excellence, generating employment, boosting exports, and contributing to the region's overall development.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated various projects in the poll-bound Maharashtra worth about Rs 11,200 crore, through video conferencing on Sunday.

