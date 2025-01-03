Maharashtra secures Rs 1,13,236 cr FDI in April-Sep, retains top spot among states

Mumbai, Jan 3 Maharashtra has once again demonstrated its dominance as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), securing Rs 1,13,236 crore in the first six months (April–September) of fiscal 2024-25. This achievement reaffirms the state’s pre-eminence position over competitors such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the data on Friday, published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in a post on X, emphasizing Maharashtra’s consistent leadership in attracting FDI. The announcement comes ahead of Fadnavis’ visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, where the state government aims to secure more investments.

“Maharashtra will not stop now,” said Fadnavis, adding “In just six months, the state has received Rs 1,13,236 crore in foreign investments, which amounts to 94.71 per cent of the total FDI received during the entire previous fiscal year. Over the past four years, Maharashtra has averaged annual FDI inflows of Rs 1,19,556 crore.”

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra’s strong FDI track record, citing annual figures -- in 2020–21 Maharashtra attracted Rs 1,19,734 crore; in 2021–22 Rs 1,14,964 crore; in 2022–23 Rs 1,18,422 crore; in 2023–24 it attracted Rs 1,25,101 crore; and in 2024–25 (April–September) Maharashtra attracted Rs 1,13,236 crore.

He credited this success to the efforts of his cabinet colleagues, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and the entire state government team. "‘I heartily congratulate Maharashtra. I assure you that under the leadership of my colleagues, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the entire cabinet, this race for our Maharashtra will continue,’’ he remarked.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan also underscored the state’s achievements in his address to the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature on December 9. “Maharashtra has topped FDI inflows for two consecutive years, 2023–24 and 2024–25,” he noted, adding, “The state accounted for Rs 1,25,101 crore in FDI last year and Rs 1,13,236 crore in the first two quarters of this fiscal, more than 90 per cent of last year’s total FDI.”

The Governor further emphasized Maharashtra’s contribution of over 14 per cent to India’s GDP and the government’s ambitious goal to become the first Indian state to achieve a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2027–28.

Maharashtra’s consistent performance in attracting FDI not only reflects its industrial strength but also positions it as a key player in driving India’s economic growth.

